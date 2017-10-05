SC’s Gardner is gold medalist, Park City takes team title again

Pine View's Lucas Schone (black hat) shakes hands with Snow Canyon's Tristan Gardner after the 4A state tournament at Sky Mountain Golf Course, Hurricane, UT, Oct. 5, 2017 | Photo by Beau Yenchik, St. George News

HURRICANE – While Park City brushed away the competition Thursday afternoon to claim the team title, Snow Canyon’s Triston Gardner wowed the crowd with a top finish of his own.

Sky Mountain Golf Course, the 6,383 yard par 72 layout, played host to the 2017 Boys 4A State Tournament. The Miners of Park City showed again why they are best as the team claimed its 10th straight state championship with an impressive 608 (+32). Region 9, in team play, had a decent turnout as Desert Hills took the bronze with an overall 625 (+49). Then on the individual side, Gardner walked away as the 4A’s top golfer with an impressive +1 (145) overall score.

“It feels really good,” Gardner said. “I hit the ball well both days. Great week and I played pretty good. It is where I got everyone [by] playing smart and [confidently] attacking holes.”

After a tough day one, only three southern Utah teams – Desert Hills, Dixie and Pine View – found themselves in some kind of contention as scoring proved to be difficult on the tight and accuracy-demanding course. Following the Thunder’s third place finish, Dixie was awarded sixth (+69), while the Panthers earned eighth (+74).

“Overall it was a good season,” Pine View coach Brooks Bergeson said. “The kids played great. We didn’t play great here at state, but you know, I am still proud for all the things they did [and] hard work they put in.”

Out of the 60-plus field of those that made the cut, Region 9 was able to place four within the top-10: Gardner (Snow Canyon), Lucas Schone (Pine View), Curtis Matheson (Desert Hills) and Kyson Plant (Desert Hills). With Gardner taking the top podium, Schone tied for fourth with a 150 (+6), while Matheson and Plant found themselves tied for ninth with six other players by shooting 153 (+9).

“It was fun to get to watch [Gardner] all day,” Warrior coach Eron Deming said. “[Gardner] doesn’t need my help. He hits it well. [Had he] made a few putts today, he could have had a real good day [but] no complaints with how he ended.”

Region 9 also placed an additional four players within the top-25 to further add to its impressive showing among the other the top schools throughout the state: Will Stewart (Desert Hills- tied for 19th), Brody Henderson (Dixie- 21st), Jack Phillips (Dixie- tied 22nd) and Jaden Milne (Pine View- tied 24th).

With what was a lackluster performance by his Pine View teammates, Schone went out and shot the round of the tournament by posting a -2 (70). No other player in the field managed to break par on either day, proving that even the shortest of courses can still bite.

“I didn’t really have much nerves or pressure [besides] winning,” Schone said. “Today I had nothing to lose. Just had to go get them.”

Overall Team Scores

1. Park City- 608 (+32)

2. Bonneville- 621 (+45)

3. Desert Hills- 625 (+49)

4. Sky View- 633 (+57)

5. Ridgeline- 640 (+64)

6. Dixie- 645 (+69)

7. Logan- 648 (+72)

8. Pine View- 650 (+74)

9. Salem Hills- 658 (+82)

10. Spanish Fork- 663 (+87)

Top Individual Scores

1. Triston Gardner (Snow Canyon) 72-73= 145 (+1)

2. Ryan Seamons (Sky View) 75-72= 147 (+3)

3. Jarett Giles (Bear River) 74-75= 149 (+5)

T4. Parker Cutt (Park City) 75-75= 150 (+6)

T4. Lucas Shone (Pine View) 80-70= 150 (+6)

T4. Jack Wright (Park City) 76-74= 150 (+6)

8. Jason Cheney (Salem Hills) 76-76= 152 (+8)

T9. Eli Kimche (Park City) 78-75= 153 (+9)

T9. Cameron Tucker (Bonneville) 81-72= 153 (+9)

T9. Carson Dopp (Bonneville) 78-75= 153 (+9)

T9. Curtis Matheson (Desert Hills) 76-77= 153 (+9)

T9. Kyson Plant (Desert Hills) 76-77= 153 (+9)

T9. Kayden Kleven (Ridgeline) 76-77= 153 (+9)

T9. Aaron McNeil (Ridgeline) 79-74+ 153 (+9)

T9. Seth Tremayne (Logan) 75-78= 153 (+9)

