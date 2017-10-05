Right On: The end of identity politics? Let’s hope so

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — Identity politics is dividing our country. Let’s hope Democrats leave it behind and move forward with positive, uniting politics.

I share these opinions with a surprising cross section of Democratic politicians and liberal editorialists. They have come to the realization that they have both the demographics and the politics wrong.

To their mea culpa, I add that liberals have the morality of identity politics wrong.

In 2002, John Judis co-authored “The Emerging Democratic Majority” with demographer Ruy Teixeira. To Democrats’ delight, Judis projected a future liberal majority of minorities and progressive whites. Party leaders saw his book as confirmation of their ongoing identity politics strategy.

Now in a recent article in the liberal New Republic magazine, Judis says, “I argued that demographics favored the Democrats. I was wrong.” He explains:

The U.S. census makes a critical assumption that undermines its predictions of a majority-nonwhite country. It projects that the same percentage of people who currently identify themselves as ‘Latino’ or ‘Asian’ will continue to claim those identities in future generations. In reality, that’s highly unlikely. History shows that as ethnic groups assimilate into American culture, they increasingly identify themselves as white.

Judis points out that “53 percent of Latinos identified (themselves) as white in the 2010 U.S. Census as did more than half of Asian-Americans of mixed parentage.” He also notes that Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, John Cornyn and Richard Burr all garnered about half the Latino vote in their respective states.

There are still plenty of liberals beating the identity politics drum. Steve Phillips, author of “Brown Is the New White,” argues that people of color plus progressive whites are already 51 percent of the electorate. Phillips says the party must be “race-conscious and not race-neutral or color-blind.”

Judis rebuts Phillips, saying “Unless ethnic identification is defined in purely racial –and racist – terms, the census projections are straight-out wrong and profoundly misleading.”

The Democratic Party is in the midst of a momentous debate about identity politics. The party is split on whether to continue down the identity politics road as its animating principle or to return to its working class, economic-justice roots while not abandoning minorities.

Identity politics failed disastrously for Hillary Clinton who called out minority groups by name while campaigning. Her loss to a flawed and racist Donald Trump was a wake-up call for Democrats.

Following Hillary Clinton’s loss, Bernie Sanders said Democrats need to move toward policies aimed at helping the working class. “It is not good enough for somebody to say, ‘I’m a woman, vote for me,’” he said. “That is not good enough.”

Sanders went on: “In other words, one of the struggles that you’re going to be seeing in the Democratic Party is whether we go beyond identity politics.”

Identity politics supporters at Salon and the New Republic were quick to claim that Sanders really didn’t mean what he said. They said that, put in context, his views are more “nuanced.”

I’m quick to agree that Sanders didn’t suggest ignoring minorities. But the plain-spoken Sanders is not known for nuances; he meant what he said.

Obama weighed in saying, “A strategy that’s just micro-targeting particular, discrete groups in a Democratic coalition sometimes will win you elections, but it’s not going to win you the broad mandate that you need.”

Columbia University professor Mark Lilla in a New York Times editorial entitled “The End of Identity Liberalism,” wrote:

One of the many lessons of the recent presidential election campaign and its repugnant outcome is that the age of identity liberalism must be brought to an end. The standard liberal answer for nearly a generation now has been that we should become aware of and ‘celebrate’ our differences. Which is a splendid principle of moral pedagogy — but disastrous as a foundation for democratic politics in our ideological age.

A writer in the liberal Daily Kos, commenting on Lilla’s editorial, said, “I’m of the opinion that our message must be crafted to recapture moderates….I don’t think we can do this by doubling down on our divisive approaches to identity politics.”

Lilla advocates what he calls “post-identity liberalism.” Conservative Daniel Payne explains why this will be difficult for “practical” Democrats who want to win elections. He points out that progressives and the media have radicalized millennials who will not readily abandon identity politics.

I heartily recommend reading both Lilla and Payne for point and counterpoint.

No Democrat, including all those quoted above, is suggesting that Democrats turn their backs on minorities. All believe these groups need Democrats and Democrats need them. But Hillary Clinton’s myopic identity politics message turned many Obama voters to Trump in 2016.

John Judis calls identity politics “racist”; Steve Phillips calls it “race conscious.” I call it racial discrimination practiced by those who believe the ends justify the means.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ words apply: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

Democrats should substitute the name of every other one of their targeted identity groups for Robert’s word “race.”

I refuse to identify my race or ethnicity in any poll or questionnaire including the U.S. census. My race can only matter to racists and practitioners of identity politics and I refuse to indulge them. I long for Martin Luther King’s colorblind society.

I recommend you join me.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews