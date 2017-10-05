‘Phenomenal Festivals’ music opens Orchestra of Southern Utah’s fall season

Graphic courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — William Shakespeare once said, “The Earth has music for those who listen,” and as Cedar City is home to the Utah Shakespeare Festival – as well as the “Festival City” moniker – it seemed only fitting that the Orchestra of Southern Utah’s first concert of the fall season should reflect a sense of celebration.

Entitled “Phenomenal Festivals,” the Oct. 12 concert at the Heritage Center will regale attendees with everything from fast, lively, music to musical melodies that will leave a lingering song dancing in their heads and hearts.

The evening will begin with Parowan High School’s wind ensemble, directed by Trevor Walker. An SUU graduate, Walker is a talented trumpeter, vocalist and actor. The wind ensemble has been inspired by his passion and members are excited to share music by Karl King and Pavel Chesnokov.

The 2017 fall season marks the return of Dr. Xun Sun from a sabbatical, and he will take his position on the podium for this first concert as the orchestra plays the exuberant “Festival Overture” by Shostakovich and “L’Arlesienne Suite No. 1” by Bizet. This French composition includes bold melodies from “The March of the Kings” contrasting with a gentle melody and ending with a joyous “Carillon” that features the brass section. Parowan High School will be joining on the final number, “English Folk Song Suite” by Vaughn Williams, which will be conducted by Trevor Walker.

“Phenomenal Festivals” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Children under 6 will not permitted to attend. Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $6 for students and $40 for groups of up to six. Season tickets can be purchased for $50. Tickets are available now by either calling 435-233-8213 or by purchase at the Heritage Center Box Office.

Event details

What: Orchestra of Southern Utah “Phenomenal Festival” concert.

When: Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Ticket prices are $12 for adults, $6 for students and $40 for groups of up to six. Season tickets can be purchased for $50. Tickets are available now by either calling 435-233-8213 or by purchase at the Heritage Center Box Office.

