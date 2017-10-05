TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Oct. 6-8

Fall/Halloween activities

Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Judd Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary per pound | Location: Judd Pumpkin Patch, 314 E. 270 North, Paragonah.

Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.

Friday, 5 p.m. to dark; Saturday, 10 a.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.

Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pets at Perks | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Perks! Espresso and Smoothies, 1515 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

