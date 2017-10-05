TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Oct. 6-8
Fall/Halloween activities
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Judd Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo | Admission: Free; pumpkins vary per pound | Location: Judd Pumpkin Patch, 314 E. 270 North, Paragonah.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, 5 p.m. to dark; Saturday, 10 a.m. to dark | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Djibril N’Doye Artist Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Zion Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Center Lectures: How to prevent bone fractures | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Water in Washington County Lecture | Admission: Free | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Coyote Tales Storytelling and Bluegrass Music | Admission: $15 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Southern Utah University’s wind symphony featuring alumni | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Latino Roots and Andean Flutes | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theater, 200 W. College Ave., Cedar City
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “Ghost: The Musical” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical” | Admission: $18-$21 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Noises Off” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | SUU Homecoming events | Admission: Varies | Location: Southern Utah University, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Radio Controlled Fly-In | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Airport, 2378 Highway 89, Kanab.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Dixie Elks Lodge Show and Shine and Pancake Breakfast | Admission: Free; breakfast, $6 | Location: Dixie Elks Lodge, 630 W. 1250 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 2-9 p.m. | Zion Rocktoberfest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Zion Canyon Village, 95 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Harvest Moon Event | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kayenta Art Village, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pets at Perks | Admission: Free; adoption fees vary | Location: Perks! Espresso and Smoothies, 1515 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mason Cottam Trio | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest Oktoberfest | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Main Street, St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 10 pm. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Oktoberfest at Sand Hollow | Admission: Free; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to midnight | Adults Only 80s Dance Party | Admission: $10-$15 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Altra Health and Fitness Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Move it! Kids and I am ABLE races | Admission: $10; spectators, free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Sunset Hike | Admission: Free; registration required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Trail Hero | Admission: $70 per vehicle | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:45 a.m. | St. George Marathon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Finishes at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Mayor’s Walk | Admission: $10 | Location: Start at Sandtown Park, 700 North Bluff St., St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
