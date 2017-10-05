Diane Blake Imlay

Written by Obituaries
October 5, 2017

June 2, 1943 — Oct. 3, 2017

Diane Blake Imlay was born June 2, 1943, in St. George to Cecil and Virginia Latimer Blake. After losing her mother at an early age, her father remarried Carol Dean who lovingly stepped into the role as her mother. She married Arthur Barton Imlay Sept. 12, 1960, in St. George. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple. Diane passed away Oct. 3, 2017, at her home in Pine Valley.

Diane grew up in Dixie. She learned the value of hard work at an early age working alongside siblings on her family’s dairy farm. Diane’s heritage and family were very important to her. This value was emphasized through her love and lifelong service to immediate and extended family.

Diane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her the most joy. Her other interests included raising an amazing vegetable garden, quilting, family history research, baking and canning, caring for and raising animals, bowling with her friends, growing a wildflower garden, building a home and living in Pine Valley, and her nightly bowl of ice cream.

She is survived by her husband; children John C. Imlay, Virginia (Tom) Dorosky, Jody B. Imlay and Susan (Brandon) Hunter; siblings Janice Zeigler, Darrell Blake and Ronald L. Blake. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five (almost six) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Decker and brother Henry Blake.

Funeral services

A graveside service will be held Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.

 

 

 

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

