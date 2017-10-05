T-bone crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 to jail as elementary students surround chaotic scene

Hurricane Valley Fire District and EMS respond to two-vehicle crash at intersection of South State Street and West Center Street Wednesday, LaVerkin, Utah, Oct. 4, 2017 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

LAVERKIN — A T-bone crash occurred just as LaVerkin Elementary students were released from school Wednesday afternoon, adding to an already chaotic scene where two occupants were transported to the hospital and another was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Shortly before 3 p.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to an injury crash at the intersection of South State Street and West Center Street involving a dark blue Subaru Forrester and an aqua-blue Mitsubishi Outlander.

Officers found two injured occupants inside of the Outlander, which was blocking the northbound lane of State Street. The occupants were transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

The Subaru came to rest in the westbound lane of Center Street facing east, and the two occupants inside reported they were uninjured at the time of the crash, LaVerkin Police Sgt. Amber Crouse said.

Many children from the elementary school stopped to watch the activity surrounding the incident as they made their way home.

“Thankfully no kids had crossed the street yet and no students were injured,” Crouse said, “but many students stayed to see what had happened.”

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers learned that the Outlander was heading south on State Street and struck the northbound Subaru that was making a left-hand turn onto Center Street to head west.

The Subaru pulled directly in front of the Outlander and was struck on the front passenger’s side with an impact that sent both vehicles spinning in the intersection.

During the investigation into the crash, officers found that one of the passengers inside of the Subaru, later identified as Rocky Albert Lucero, of LaVerkin, had several outstanding warrants out of Washington County, Crouse said. He was taken into custody and later transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility on those warrants.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

The LaVerkin Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Hurricane Valley Fire District and EMS responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

