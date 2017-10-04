University Women gala will benefit scholarship fund

Deneece G. Huftalin, president of Salt Lake Community College, will be the keynote speaker at the St. George Branch of the American Association of University Women's annual scholarship gala | Composite image, Huftalin photo courtesy of SLCC, St. George News

ST GEORGE — The St. George Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual scholarship gala Oct. 14 at Bloomington Country Club.

The evening will begin with a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by an elegant dinner and entertainment. All proceeds will benefit the AAUW St. George Scholarship Fund. Individual tickets and tables for 10 can be purchased on the AAUW website. Early reservations are encouraged as only 150 tickets are available.

The American Association of University Women is the nation’s leading voice promoting equity and education for women and girls. The AAUW St. George Branch, founded in 1981, is the largest branch in Utah, with over 120 members.

The gala’s theme is “A Night of Inspiration, Endless Possibilities.” The keynote speaker is Deneece G. Huftalin, president of Salt Lake Community College. SLCC is Utah’s largest, most diverse two-year college with more than 60,000 students on 10 campuses, an eCampus and nearly 1,000 continuing-education sites throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

As the president of Utah’s leading provider of workforce development programs, applied technology courses and transfer students to Utah’s four-year institutions, Huftalin is a dynamic and inspiring speaker on the endless opportunities available to Utah residents for inclusive and transformative education.

She has taught in the Education, Leadership and Policy program at the University of Utah and serves on a number of community boards and committees, including the Governor’s Education Excellence Commission, Salt Lake Chamber, EDCUtah, Envision Utah and Utah Campus Compact.

Nationally, Huftalin serves as a commissioner and executive committee member for the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, a trustee for LeaderShape and a member CEO for RC-2020 Inc.

Before her 2014 appointment as SLCC president, Huftalin served as the interim president, vice president of student services, dean of students, and director of academic and career advising. Prior to joining SLCC in 1992, she held positions at William Rainey Harper College, Northwestern University, the University of Utah, Stanford University and the Institute for Shipboard Education.

Huftalin holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah, a master’s degree from UCLA and a doctorate in education, leadership and policy from the University of Utah.

Since the AAUW’s inception in 1881, its members have researched and taken positions on the fundamental issues of the day: educational, social, economic and political.

The AAUW St. George Branch’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls in southern Utah through advocacy and education. Its 2016 Gala raised $47,000 for scholarships that helped 26 local women pursue their educational goals.

In addition to the scholarship program, AAUW St. George provides mentors for women and girls pursuing their education, a weeklong STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Camp named eSMART for seventh-grade girls, and intellectually challenging programs for our community.

Gala tickets are $85 per person. Reserved tables for 10 are available for $850. Sponsorships and other contributions are also appreciated. AAUW St. George is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible. For tickets, click here. For sponsorships and contributions, contact Pat Dalpiaz at dalpiaz@skyviewmail.com or 801-554-8029.

Event details

What: Gala benefiting scholarship fund of American Association of University Women / St. George

When: Oct. 14; social hour begins at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Country Club

Details: Tickets $85 per person

