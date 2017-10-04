DUI suspected in triple-car crash on overpass; occupants of one vehicle in serious condition

ST. GEORGE – Police arrested a Hurricane man for suspected DUI Tuesday night following a triple-vehicle crash on the St. George Boulevard/Exit 8 Interstate 15 overpass that injured two people.

Around 10:20 p.m., an eastbound Toyota Tundra collided with a Mazda3, which in turn caused it to collide with a Dodge Caravan, St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes said.

The Toyota sustained some front-end damage while the back end of the Mazda3 was obliterated. The Mazda also received front-end damage from colliding with the Caravan.

The occupants of the Mazda3 were immediately transported in two ambulances to Dixie Regional Medical Center prior to the arrival of police, Holmes said. The patients are considered to be in serious condition, he said, though was unable to go into detail as to the nature of those possible injuries.

The occupants of the Caravan, a father and his two daughters, were shaken up but unharmed, Holmes said. They remained on scene until receiving a ride home from a police officer.

The crash shut down part of the overpass for around 40 minutes as responders investigated the crash and worked to clear the scene.

As the incident unfolded, police took the Toyota driver aside and conducted what appeared to be some field sobriety tests. The man was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correction Facility.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office bookings site, the man involved is a Hurricane resident who has been booked on a class A misdemeanor for a DUI involving personal injury. He has also been booked on an infraction for driving too close behind another vehicle.

Each vehicle was eventually towed from the area with the overpass reopening by 11:15 p.m.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police and emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

