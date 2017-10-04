LiVeWell center lectures: from scams to affordable dental care

Photo by Barabasa iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

ST. GEORGE – With a focus on helping residents live the healthiest lives possible, the Intermountain Healthcare LiVe Well Center in St. George is kicking off the next series of weekly educational lectures focused on bones, inner peace, holiday hassles and more. The series begins Oct. 6 and continues through Dec. 10 with a holiday party scheduled for Dec. 15.

These lectures – as well as the Intermountain LiVe Well Centers in general – encourage people to make healthy lifestyle choices such as exercise and nutrition to not only prevent disease but increase energy.

The centers offer comprehensive lifestyle assessments, fitness testing and counseling to motivate, educate and inspire. To learn more about the Intermountain Healthcare’s LiVe Well Centers, go to their website.

The free lectures are scheduled for Fridays from 10-11 a.m. on the first floor of the Select Health Auditorium, located at 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, just south of the River Road hospital campus.

Scheduled lectures

Oct. 6 — How to prevent bone fractures by Dr. Warren Butterfield, orthopedic doctor

Oct. 13 — Tai Chi; it’s benefits throughout the lifespan by Dr. Elizabeth Eckstrom, Geriatrician

Oct. 20 — Pass it on: Scams and fraud update by Karen McMullin, Division of Securities educator

Oct. 27 — Ten steps to inner peace by Luigi Persichetti, chaplain

Nov. 3 — Medication and falls prevention by Brad Stapley, pharmacist

Nov. 10 — Affordable dental care and more by Lori Wring, CEO and Blake Guitierez, DDS, Family Healthcare Clinic

Nov. 17 — Research up to date on Alzheimer’s disease by LuAnn Lindquist, CEO, Memory Matters

Nov. 24 — Happy Thanksgiving holiday! No lecture.

Dec. 1 — Beating the diabetes blues by Carolyn Washburn, professor, USU extension

Dec. 8 — Home alone – or – Invasion at the Holidays by Norm and Stephanie Hill

Dec. 15 — Holiday party

