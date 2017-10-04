Police are looking for 3rd Utah man accused of raping unconscious 14-year-old girl

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three Utah men have been charged with raping an unconscious 14-year-old girl in the back seat of a car and recording the incident. One of the three men remains at large and police are asking the public for help in locating him. A $500,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Richard Mbaye Djassera, 21, of Murray; Dodjim Leclaire, 24, of Murray; and Nasouh Albasis-Albasis, 19, of West Valley City, have each been charged through court filings Sept. 22 with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual assault. For recording the alleged assault, Djassera was also charged with four second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

While Djassera and Dodjim have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, West Jordan police are still searching for Albasis-Albasis.

Anyone with information about Albasis-Albasis’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.

The incident occurred Sept. 9 after a 14-year-old girl met up with the three men she had communicated with over social media, according to court documents filed by the West Jordan Police Department. Leclaire, who picked the girl up at her friend’s house, initially told the girl he was 17 years old.

After picking her up, the men took the girl “partying” where they all began “drinking shots” of alcohol together, charging documents state. The girl told police she had “flashes” of memory in which Leclaire was on top of her and she was pushing him off.

After the four left the party, the 14-year-old girl was in the men’s car and was in and out of consciousness after drinking, according to the report.

Djassera told investigators that he was driving the car and that his brother, Leclaire, was in the front passenger seat, while Albasis-Albasis and the girl sat in the back seat, the charges state. This is when Djassera said he noticed Albasis-Albasis having sex with the girl, so he “pulled the car over and filmed the encounter.”

When Albasis-Albasis was done assaulting the teen, Djassera told police, Leclaire then began having sex with the 14-year-old while he filmed the encounter, according to the charges, which note that investigators found four videos of the alleged assault on Djassera’s phone.

In the videos, investigators observed the girl being “forcibly” sexually assaulted while she “appears to be incoherent and making weak attempts to stop the assault,” charging documents state, adding:

At no time in the video does (the girl) appear capable of giving consent, given her obvious level of impairment. At one point in the video, (the girl’s) head is falling out of the car and defendant Djassera lifts her head back into the vehicle while defendant Albasis-Albasis continues to assault her.

During the sexual assault, police said voices can be heard on the recordings “encouraging the assault.”

The girl told police she woke up in Leclaire’s bed feeling sore and called a friend to come get her, according to police. She then reported what had happened.

Djassera and Leclaire are scheduled to appear in court for their next hearing Oct. 31.

Resources

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.