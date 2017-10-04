Feb. 19, 1964 — Sept. 26, 2017

Douglas Arthur Nelson, 53, passed away at his home in Las Vegas Sept. 26.

Born Feb. 19, 1964, to Arthur Theodore and Karlynn Bauer Nelson, he married Lori Piper in Cedar City on June 29, 1991.

Doug was born and raised in Cedar City. He graduated from Cedar High School in 1982. During high school he worked at Lin’s grocery store. He also took up a summer job in the Grand Canyon as a mule guide.

After graduating and finishing his summer job, Doug then attended the Phoenix Institute of Technology, earning a degree in drafting. After graduating from PIT he moved to Las Vegas where he held various jobs before his employment at Las Vegas Paving.

Doug worked for Las Vegas Paving for 28 hardworking years. Douglas really enjoyed the outdoors and doing things like boating, water and snow skiing, camping and golfing with his family and friends; but the thing he enjoyed most of all was watching his two kids Austin and Bailie play baseball and softball. He was so proud that they earned scholarships for college so he could travel to different places and watch them play.

Everyone who knew Doug loved him. He was always the light in the room. He always knew how to make the people around him laugh with all the jokes he would tell and with his amazing personality. Doug had the most incredible laugh, it was so loud and unique you always knew Doug was near when he would belt out that amazing laugh.

Doug is survived by his wife Lori Piper Nelson and their children Austin and Bailie Nelson of Las Vegas, brother, Harold (Deb) Nelson, and sisters, Cheryl (Rand) Williams, Carol Slack and Janette Baldwin. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, nephew MacCray Nelson and brother-in-law Mitch Baldwin.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Oct. 6, at 4 p.m., at the Cheyenne Ridge Ward Chapel, 8801 W. Alexander Road, Las Vegas.

The viewing will be held Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., and prior to services Oct. 6, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., both held at the church.

Graveside services will be Oct. 7, at 2 p.m., in the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 N. Main, Cedar City.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.