Alumni to share the stage with Southern Utah University’s wind symphony

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Comprising the top wind and percussion students at Southern Utah University, the wind symphony will be joined by alumni for a performance Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater. This talented group of current students and alumni will come together to share music with the Southern Utah community. Admission is free and open to the public.

As an audition-only ensemble, the SUU Wind Symphony is committed to the performance of the highest quality contemporary and traditional works in the wind band repertoire. Innovative concerts, adventurous programming and high-level music making are the hallmarks of this select ensemble.

“I am excited to be part of the great tradition of outstanding performances from the SUU Band program,” Dr. Adam Lambert, associate professor and director of bands at the university, said. “We will hear from both the current students in our Wind Symphony, and some outstanding alumni, normally part of the music department. We hope to demonstrate from this multi-generational group that you are never too young or too old to make amazing music!”

Southern Utah University is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music and offers students a wide array of musical opportunities that can lead to a performance degree in music or a teaching degree in music.

SUU music faculty has an exceptional combination of both teaching and performing expertise. Students have won state, regional and national recognition for their efforts, both at SUU and after graduation, and have gone on to teaching music and professional performance careers.

Event details

What: Southern Utah University’s wind symphony featuring alumni.

When: Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: Free admission and open to the public. Get more information by clicking here.

