St. George man dies after being crushed between truck and trailer

ST. GEORGE — A St. George resident who was crushed between a pickup truck and a trailer died Monday in Veyo.

Washington County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Chad Ranch Road at about 3:40 p.m. on reports a man had been pinned between his 2013 Ford F-350 truck and a fifth-wheel dump trailer.

Authorities said they think the trailer separated from the truck and rolled forward, pinning the 56-year-old man between the two.

The man had been operating the controls of the trailer, located in the back of the truck, when the accident occurred, Washington County Sheriff Lt. Dave Crouse said.

Police believe he was killed immediately. However, Crouse said there were no witnesses to the incident so they are unsure of when it happened and how long he had been there before medical responders arrived on scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gold Cross Ambulance and Washington County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the incident.

