Dixie rebounds with home win against Panthers; Snow Canyon and Canyon View also win

ST. GEORGE – With first place Desert Hills having the night off, Dixie and Snow Canyon stayed just one game behind them in the loss column to keep pace. The two teams from K also battled tonight. Below are match summaries from Tuesday night’s action:

Dixie 3, Pine View 0

Pine View had the unfortunate task of trying to take down Dixie after the Lady Flyers lost to Desert Hills last week. Dixie came out very focused and had one of their better passing games of the season, sweeping the Lady Panthers 25-16, 25-11, 25-14.

“We had a great week of practice,” Dixie head coach Stacy Leavitt said. “We gave up 20 service aces in our last match. We handled serve-receive much better tonight.”

Dixie jumped out early in the first set, taking an 11-6 lead. Pine View head coach Kelly Murdock called a time out but the Flyers would continue to expand their lead. Shawnee Jones service ace gave Dixie a 20-11 lead. Two straight Brynn Eardley service aces put the score at 22-14. Emme Leavitt then served out the set after a side out.

The second set was a whirlwind for the Lady Panthers. Dixie again took an 11-6 lead but afterward kept the foot on the gas. Leavitt was digging out the Pine View attacks that got through the Eardley-Ella Burrows-Lauren Beatty wall. Burrows got several kills in the second set. It became a runaway with Dixie outscoring the Panthers 14-5 to close it out.

The third set saw Dixie go up 4-0 behing three straight service aces by Brooklyn Wright. There was a brief time stoppage due to time clock. It seemed to cool the Flyers and Pine View came out strong. They scored the next eight points off Addyson Mikkelson’s serve.

Coach Leavitt again pulled her girls together. “We were up 2-0 and started the third set well,” Leavitt said. “I told them they needed to respect their opponent. Pine View was not going to lie down. They are a good team. I think we responded well.”

That response was an 8-0 run by the Flyers behind Jones’ service. The run finally ended with a kill by the Panthers’ Amelia Goebel. But the lead continued to climb. Murdock called another time out when the score reached 17-10.

The Panthers could not right the ship however. Towards the end of the match Coach Murdock inserted some little-used substitutes. But the match ended shortly thereafter with the Flyers closing 8-4.

“We had several girls step up tonight and that is what we need,” Coach Leavitt said. “Brynn (Eardley) gave us an early lift in the first set with her blocks and attacks. Emme (Leavitt) and Ella (Burrows) stepped up in the second. Shawnee (Jones) and Brooklyn (Wright) played great the entire match. When players go down we need a collective effort to replace that production.”

Individually for Dixie Burrows and Jones had six kills apiece. Eardley led the team with six blocks. Jones and Leavitt had nine digs apiece. Wright had 23 assists. Jones passed with a 2.8 ratio.

For the Panthers Mikkelson led the way with five kills and two service aces. Saraven Allen and Emily Lantor had 11 and 10 digs respectively.

Dixie moves to 7-2 in Region 9 and 12-4 overall. The Lady Flyers will travel to Bingham High School this weekend to participate in the Claim Jumper tournament. Pine View falls to 4-5 in region play and 18-10 overall. The Lady Panthers will host Desert Hills on Friday night.

Canyon View 3, Cedar 1

The Lady Falcons completed the season sweep of their cross-town rivals taking Cedar in four sets 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23.

The Falcons were trailing Cedar 19-13 in the fourth set and were able to claw back and close out the match. Setter/right-side hitter Malia Vasi extended a rally by passing the ball with her foot. The play seemed to be the catalyst that gave Canyon View momentum to overtake the Lady Reds.

“After losing the first set we knew we had to pass the ball better,” Canyon View head coach Monica Jensen said. “Brielle Fullmer came out in the final three sets and led our team with better passing. That gave us several more opportunities to attack the ball.”

Individually for the Lady Falcons, Fullmer led the team with 25 digs.. Vasi had 10 kills. Lorien Colbert led the team with 15 assists.

Canyon View moves to only a half game out of playoff contention at 3-5 in region and 9-10 overall. The Lady Falcons will host Hurricane on Friday night. Cedar falls to 2-6 overall in Region 9 and 8-10 overall. The Lady Reds have a short turnaround as they will host Snow Canyon tomorrow night.

Snow Canyon 3, Hurricane 0

The Lady Warriors swept Hurricane, but struggled in the process. “We had a bit of a weird night tonight,” Snow Canyon head coach Ryan Rarick said. “We never really got into a rhythm, and struggled to kill balls. However, we did what we needed to do to win. Our serve carried us through portions or the match. Jael Wilde accumulated 4 aces in a strong run during the first set. Lizzy Rowland also stood out tonight she killed 7 balls tonight and served tough with 3 aces.”

Individually for Hurricane, Hailey Homer led the team with 12 assists and five service aces. Alexis Martin had eight assists. Abbie Elison led the team with 13 digs. London Gubler and Kena McCarter had six and five kills respectively.

For the Lady Warriors Sammi Johnston led the team with eight kills and 10 digs. Johnston and Eliza Gibson had three service aces each. Addie Tauanuu led the team with 20 assists. Sophie Robinson, Hallie Remund and Savannah North had four blocks apiece.

The Lady Warriors will travel to Cedar tomorrow night before heading north on Friday to take part in the Claim Jumper Tournament at Bingham High School. The Lady Tigers will travel to Canyon View on Friday night.

REGION 9 VOLLEYBALL STANDINGS

1. Desert Hills 7-1 (13-10)

2. Dixie 7-2 (12-4)

2. Snow Canyon 7-2 (11-8)

4. Pine View 4-5 (18-10)

5. Canyon View 3-5 (9-10)

5. Cedar 2-6 (8-10)

7. Hurricane 0-9 (4-13)

