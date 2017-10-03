FBI Victim Services Division informs public of assistance available to victims of Las Vegas shooting

Reed Broschart, center, hugs his girlfriend Aria James on the Las Vegas Strip in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a concert Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple, both of Ventura, Calif., attended the concert | Associated Press photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — The FBI sent out a tweet Tuesday morning informing the public of various forms of assistance available to victims of Sunday’s Las Vegas shooting at the “Harvest Musical Festival.”

#FBI‘s Victim Services Division seeking victims of shooting at Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on 10/1/17: https://t.co/kzmhiKnJCq — FBI (@FBI) October 3, 2017

On the FBI Victim Assistance Resources webpage, the agency states that they are working alongside local law enforcement in “responding to and investigating the shooting.”

As part of the efforts, the FBI is informing the public that the agency’s Victim Services Division (formerly Office for Victim Assistance) can provide emergency services to victims of mass violence crimes.

Per the website:

If you were injured in or witnessed the shooting at the Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, you may be eligible for certain services and rights, such as special funding to provide emergency assistance, crime victims compensation, and counseling.

The website directs potential victims to a brief questionnaire seeking basic contact information and requesting a “short synopsis of how the shooting at the Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1, 2017 affected you.”

The website also offers several other resources for victims.

However, in regards to any investigative information related to the shootings, the FBI is asking the public to submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov. Anyone with photos or videos related to the shooting is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

For those who may want to speak with someone immediately, even if they were not directly impacted by the shooting, Southwest Behavioral Health Center in St. George may be an avenue. The center offers a free initial visit where someone can come in and talk about what they are experiencing, said Michael Cain, clinical director at SBHC.

“We want to be a support to the community,” Cain said.

However, if one needs further support beyond the initial visit, Cain said, the center would identify the person’s insurance and help get them to an appropriate provider.

“A lot of people just need one visit and some perspective,” he said, “but if it looks like they need more, we would direct them.”

Besides Southwest Behavioral Health Center, other Southern Utah resources for mental health can be found at the following links:

