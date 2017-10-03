Four candidates seeking two open seats on Leeds Town Council

Four candidates for Leeds Town Council to be decided in the Nov. 7, 2017, general municipal elections are, top row L-R Danielle Stirling and Alan Roberts. Bottom row L-R incumbent Ronald Cundick and William Lytle. | Photo illustration by St. George News. Photos courtesy of Leeds Town Council candidates, St. George News

LEEDS — The town of Leeds has six candidates vying for three seats in its general municipal election Nov. 7.

Incumbent Mayor Wayne Peterson is running for re-election and is being challenged by current Town Council member Elliott Sheltman.

Read more: Leeds councilman tries to unseat incumbent mayor

Four candidates are vying for two seats on the five-member Town Council, which includes the mayor as a voting member.

The two seats being contested are currently held by Ronald Cundick and Angela Rohr. Cundick is running for re-election but Rohr is not. The other three candidates are Danielle Stirling, Alan Roberts and William Lytle. The top two vote-getters will win council seats. If Sheltman wins the mayor’s race, he would vacate his term as Town Council member, and his replacement would be appointed by the council later, Town Clerk/Recorder Kristi Barker said. If Sheltman does not win the mayor’s race, he will retain his seat on the Town Council for the rest of his term, which expires in 2019.

Candidates were asked by the St. George News to provide a short statement about themselves and their motivations for seeking office. The statements, edited slightly for clarity and style, are provided here in the order candidates will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot, as randomly assigned by the lieutenant governor’s office.

Danielle Stirling

Raising our family and running our fifth-generation Stirling Farm in Southern Utah has given me many opportunities to meet energetically charged and spiritually deep individuals in our community that I hold dear to my heart.

I have served in many volunteer positions throughout Washington County. I have been a board member on the Leeds Domestic Water Users Association, the Leeds Planning Commission and the Washington County Farm Bureau. I take each volunteer position to heart and serve those people that I am representing to the best of my abilities.

I am running as Town Council member because I believe there should be a better way to allow residents of Leeds to have a voice. Our town needs more transparency and less “behind the doors” meetings from those elected or appointed in their positions. Town residents need to be informed of those things that will affect them.

When I am elected, I plan to uphold Leeds’ ordinances and guidelines, as well as preserve the rural feel of Leeds. I support private property rights, balanced budgets and preserving property values by enforcing Leeds’ ordinances.

I am committed to listening to all individuals in the community. I am committed to use my skills to help Leeds navigate its land use, fiscal and infrastructure challenges. I would be honored to have your vote.

Alan Roberts

As a 12-year resident of Leeds, I enjoy the quiet country life that it provides. Leeds has been a great area to raise a family. My previous involvement in the community has included serving on the planning commission, town council, filling a mayoral vacancy, supporting youth agricultural projects, Scouting programs and various other town events. Promoting and participation in community events builds a stronger community, gives opportunity for citizens to bring diversities together and creates a place for individuals and families to experience life’s joys.

I hold strong to the convictions and intents that the Founding Fathers have drafted in the Constitution. I understand the significance of an established republic that they formed. Many people do not fully understand the differences between a democracy and a republic. Those elected or appointed to municipal positions are obligated to learn their duties, conduct themselves professionally and fully engage in their perspective positions.

As a representative for the citizens of Leeds, I will conduct duties in accordance with the Constitution of the United States, the state of Utah constitution, the laws and regulations of the town of Leeds, and the rule of law. Individual rights must be considered and protected even when there may be a presentation of “public clamor” by a majority. Property rights of individuals must be protected and allow the ability of citizens to conduct activities with their properties as long as they are not detrimental to the “health, safety and welfare” of the community and are in accordance with established local laws.

Ronald Cundick

I’m running for re-election as councilman because I enjoy living in Leeds and want to help it continue to be a desirable community in which to live. I am a retired lawyer and Army colonel, and understand and appreciate the role of local government.

There are three goals I would like to accomplish as a councilman: (1) ensure that planning and development is consistent with the historical character of the town; (2) update and codify the town ordinances; and (3) encourage and help develop future town leadership.

Although I moved to Leeds 10 years ago, I have roots in Southern Utah. My mother and grandparents were natives of Toquerville, LaVerkin and St. George. So, I value the history of this area and will bring legal and managerial experience to help preserve it.

I graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science in political science and Juris Doctor in law, and from George Washington University with a master’s and Juris Doctor’s degree in international law.

I started my military career with the 82nd Airborne Division and served in Vietnam, Thailand, Berlin, the Pentagon and elsewhere in the United States, completing my military career as the Army Chief Trial Attorney for contract litigation.

I then worked for the U.S. Department of Justice as the Assistant United States Trustee, where I oversaw the administration of all the bankruptcy cases for Southern Nevada.

I served missions with my wife for the LDS Church in Brazil and Argentina and settled in Leeds.

I serve as president of the Silver Reef Museum and previously served as president of the Leeds Domestic Water Users Association.

I have traveled in Europe, Asia and South America. I play the piano and organ, and enjoy singing, woodworking, gardening and reading biographies.

William Lytle

My name is William “Bill” Lytle, I am running for Town Council. I was born in St. George, moved around with family until I was 9 and we moved back to St. George. I was raised in a ranching and farming family, so hard work and dedication was instilled in me at a young age. I have lived in Southern Utah most of my life, was out of state for 8 to 10 years, had to come back home. Settled in Leeds in 2007, I loved the small town and family feeling I received when looking for a home to buy. In that same year, I joined the then-Leeds Area Special Service District. Became a firefighter II, advanced emergency medical technician and wildland firefighter. Served as a captain for the department until we merged with Hurricane Valley Fire District. I still serve as a volunteer.

Now to the meat of things. I’m not a politician, and hope not to become one. I would like to serve the town of Leeds on the Town Council, and serve the people of Leeds in their best interest. We have a great town, and with that comes growth and changes, some we like, some we hate and some we just put up with. We property owners have rights and should be able to do as we want with our property as long as we stay within the law and ordinances set forth.

We have great and distinct areas of town, the desert landscape of Eldorado Hills and Silver Reef along with historically, agricultural, and the old Leeds town site. These areas need not compete to make one area like the other. The rules in place and made by the town should protect and serve all property owners. I served on the planning commission for a short time and understand the need to respect individuals’ rights when creating or following the ordinances of the town. I like to deal in facts not emotional misinformation campaigns that have become all too common with Leeds politics of late. One of my strengths is the ability to apply common sense when faced with difficult situations. I ask for your vote to help Leeds town and its people be protected, with property rights for all areas and individuals of town being respected and applied. Please come out and vote. If not for me, vote for the candidate of your choice.

Resources

Leeds Town website

Official candidate list and contact information

Statewide elections and voter registration information

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.