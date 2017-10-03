Nov. 23, 1971 — Sept. 29, 2017

Christopher Ronald Thompson, 45, passed away Sept. 29 at home.

Christopher arrived by special delivery Nov. 23, 1971, in Murray. The first two years of his life were spent in the Salt Lake Valley while his father completed school at the University of Utah. The family moved to St. George in March 1974, where he attended West Elementary, East Elementary, Dixie Middle School and graduated from Dixie High School. He also attended Dixie College and the University of Utah.

He loved music, sports, especially basketball and tennis. Christopher had a great love for books of all kinds, from the classics to current novels. He loved the English language and wrote poetry with words we didn’t always understand. A great thirst for adventure took him from raking blueberries in Maine to harvesting pineapples in Hawaii.

Christopher’s greatest love was for his children, Henry and Hunter, and their achievements. He enjoyed playing games, time spent at the bookstore and watching late night movies with lots of Kool-Aid, hikes and events like Comic Con.

Christopher is survived by his children, Henry and Hunter Thompson of Alpine, Wyoming, his parents, Ronald W. and Dorothy Rice Thompson, sister Kjersten (Bryan) Vandenberghe, brothers Garrett (Cristy) Thompson and Seth (Julie) Thompson all of St. George, and 13 nieces and nephews who he dearly loved and they loved him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Willard and Alice May Covington Thompson and Walter and Mary Rasmussen Rice, Grandma Esther Christensen, Uncle Walter Rice and Aunt Wendy Thompson Jelte. There are lots of hugs in heaven this week.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held Oct. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 6, from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Spilsbury Mortuary

Funeral services will be held Oct. 6, at 11 a.m., at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

