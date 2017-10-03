Chamber luncheon speaker will take attendees ‘From Beaver to Baltimore and back’

Dr. Brett Christiansen will speak at the St. George Chamber of Commerce "Inspiration Luncheon" Wednesday, Oct. 4, Photo of Christiansen undated | Photo courtesy of St. George Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Chamber of Commerce will hold their monthly “Inspiration Luncheon” Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in St. George. The featured speaker will be Dr. Brett Christiansen, speaking on “From Beaver to Baltimore and back: Leadership lessons learned along the way.”

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Preregistration is required and can be done online.

Christiansen serves on the Dixie Regional Medical Center board of trustees and is the director of intensive medicine for Intermountain Healthcare’s Southwest region.

He is the chairman of the Southwest Emergency Physicians and has provided strong supportive guidance in the development of level II trauma center, emergency services, stroke treatment and neurosciences. He also chairs the clinical medical directors committee.

Christiansen grew up in Beaver, Utah, and went on as a top scholar to earn his medical degree at Columbia University. He completed residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he received the Outstanding Resident of the Year award his final year.

Event details

What: St. George Chamber of Commerce “Inspiration Luncheon” featuring Dr. Brett Christiansen.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, 185 S. 1470 East, St. George.

Details: $15 for Chamber members, $20 for non members. Preregistration is a must – click here.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews