Trump, Herbert order flags to be flown at half-staff in wake of Las Vegas shooting; officials respond

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump has issued a directive to lower flags to half-staff at all federal facilities in honor of the victims of the Sunday evening mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert has also ordered the flags of the United States of America, as well as the state of Utah, to be flown at half-staff at all facilities for the same duration.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes issued a statement on the shooting Monday morning:

Our deepest sympathies extend to the families of those who lost their lives and our prayers lift toward heaven on behalf of those recovering or whose lives hang in the balance. In addition to the many civilian lives tragically taken, we mourn the deaths of military veterans and law enforcement personnel killed during and in response to the shooting. The thin blue line of law enforcement is painfully even thinner today. As has been the case with other mass shootings that have occurred worldwide in the recent past, perhaps out of the horror and shock of such senseless violence, we can unite in love and unity as a nation and as a global community to demonstrate support for those suffering and to condemn all such acts of unmitigated evil. Shortly after the news of the shooting broke on Sunday, I reached out to Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to offer my concern and condolences and any help they may need. He expressed his appreciation to the State for its concern

Utah’s Sen. Orrin Hatch tweeted:

Woke up this morning to the horrifying news out of Las Vegas. Shocking and senseless. God bless the victims and their families.

Herbert tweeted:

Heartbroken to hear of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas. @ GovSandoval, Utah’s family stands with # Nevada today and always. God bless.

