Crash involving 2 semis reduces traffic to one lane on I-15

CEDAR CITY — Freeway traffic was limited to one lane of travel for several hours Monday while authorities cleaned up the wreckage from a crash caused by a semitractor-trailer running into another semi, state troopers said.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. to milepost 98 on Interstate 15 where a semi had crashed into the rear end of another semi.

The driver of the semi was traveling north in the middle lane when he came upon another semi in the same lane but moving at a slower speed.

Unaware of the speed difference between the two semis, the driver ran “right into the back” of the semi in front of him, UHP Trooper Brian Bairett said.

“The driver of the first semi wasn’t paying attention and he didn’t realize how slow the second semi was traveling,” he said.

The crash destroyed the front of the semi and caused it to jackknife on I-15 blocking all three lanes of traffic.

The right and middle lanes remained closed for at least two hours. Traffic was directed to the far-left travel lane during that time.

The driver of the trailing semi was transported by ambulance to the hospital. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The other driver reported no injuries, Bairett said.

