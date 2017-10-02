Region 9 Football Blitz: Check out Friday’s top hits and scores

Written by Andy Griffin
October 2, 2017

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a thriller at Warrior Stadium, plus offensive explosions by Dixie and Pine View.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 7:

Week 7’s results
Cedar 34, Snow Canyon 28 (F/3OT)
Pine View 49, Hurricane 7
Dixie 64, Canyon View 0
Desert Hills – bye week

This Thursday’s games
Desert Hills at Pine View
Hurricane at Dixie
Snow Canyon at Canyon View
Cedar – bye

