Region 9 Football Blitz: Check out Friday’s top hits and scores

ST. GEORGE — The Region 9 football show is back with Andy Griffin bringing you highlights from Region 9 every Monday. It’s the Region 9 Football Blitz.

Today’s show, brought to you by Revere Health, features all the big plays and hits from Week 7 of the prep football season, including a thriller at Warrior Stadium, plus offensive explosions by Dixie and Pine View.

Don’t miss the top plays of the week!

Here are the scores from Week 7:

Week 7’s results

Cedar 34, Snow Canyon 28 (F/3OT)

Pine View 49, Hurricane 7

Dixie 64, Canyon View 0

Desert Hills – bye week

This Thursday’s games

Desert Hills at Pine View

Hurricane at Dixie

Snow Canyon at Canyon View

Cedar – bye

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games on Region 9 GameDay. Then, on Mondays we’ll bring you the Region 9 Football Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

