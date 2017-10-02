12-year-old boy pinned between two vehicles, sent to hospital

In this July 7, 2017, file photo, fire crews with the Hurricane Valley Fire District quickly put down a fire that had engulfed several trees and was within five feet of torching a residence in Hurricane, Utah. On Sunday, Oct. 1, the fire district transported a 12-year-old boy who had been pinned between two vehicles to Dixie Regional Medical Center. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

HURRICANE — An adolescent boy was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George Sunday night after he was caught between two vehicles while helping a relative.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the Willow Wind RV Park on 1150 West in Hurricane, according to a press release from Hurricane Police Officer Tiffany Mower. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy pinned between a Jeep and a recreational vehicle.

The boy had apparently been helping a relative hook up the Jeep to the back of the RV.

“The relative got out of the Jeep to hook it up,” Mower said in a press release, “and did not place the Jeep in Park … The relative jumped back in the Jeep and inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the Jeep to lunge forward.”

Mower said the boy was pinned between the front bumper of the Jeep and the rear bumper of the RV. Hurricane Valley Fire District was called to the scene and had to use the Jaws of Life to separate the two vehicles and free the boy.

The boy was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by Hurricane Valley Fire District where he was treated for a broken femur and open wounds to his leg as a result of the accident. His condition was not known at the time of publication.

Hurricane City Police Department and the Hurricane Valley Fire District responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman