May 8, 1935 — Sept. 29, 2017

Richard Reed Welsch, 82, passed away on his own terms after a brief battle with cancer Sept. 29 with his family by his side. He was born on May 8, 1935, to Victor Hastings and Edna Gean Morran Welsch in Meredith, Pennsylvania. Upon graduating high school, Rich followed his parents’ employment to Nevada. He served his country in the Army from 1956 to 1958 in Korea.

Following his military service, Rich met and married RaNae Gilligan civilly on June 5, 1961, and then was sealed for time and all eternity on June 30, 1971, in the St. George Temple. Together they had three sons, Curtis, Tim and Nick and one daughter, Suzanne.

He loved helping people, whether it was his family, his church or his community. Rich continued to serve others by working as a police officer and the chief juvenile probation officer for 30 years. One of his most endearing qualities was his sense of humor. Rich may not have invented “Dad jokes” but he perfected them, entertaining his family and others by putting smiles on their faces.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Max, and his parents. He is survived by his eternal wife, RaNae and his children: Curtis (Jana) Welsch, Tim (Meranda) Welsch, Suzanne (Courtney) Welch and Nick (Alyssa) Welsch, his sister Leila Jean Campbell, 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Red Cliffs LDS Stake Center, 1285 North Bluff St.

A viewing will be held Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary 566 North Mall Drive.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

