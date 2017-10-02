Woman from Utah killed in Las Vegas shooting

Neysa Tonks was one of more than 50 people killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Oct. 2, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the In Memeory of Neysa Tonks GoFundMe page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman from Utah was one of more than 50 concertgoers killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 people at a country music festival Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Neysa Tonks grew up in the Salt Lake City area and attended Brighton High School before moving to Las Vegas, according to her Facebook page.

Tonks was an employee of Technologent, a provider of enterprise-class technology solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, according to a GoFundMe account established by the company on behalf of Tonk’s family.

Within eight hours of its posting, the “In Memory of Neysa Tonks” GoFundMe page had garnered $59,725 from 401 people donating.

“Technologent lost one of our own, a great mother, colleague and friend, Neysa Tonks,” the GoFundMe page reads. “She leaves behind three boys – Kaden, Braxton and Greysen. Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent – she will be greatly missed by all!”

Tonks was attending the “Route 91 Harvest Festival” concert Sunday when a shooter opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing at least 59 people and leaving more than 527 injured.

