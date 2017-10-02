St. George man among 59 concertgoers killed in Las Vegas massacre

Robert Eardley and Cameron Robinson, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Cameron Robinson's GoFundMe page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 28-year-old St. George man was shot and killed Sunday night as bullets rained over the crowd at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The mass shooting left at least 59 people dead and more than 527 injured, making it the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

Cameron Robinson – who lived in St. George, but drove to Las Vegas for work – was attending the “Route 91 Harvest Festival” with his boyfriend, Bobby Eardley, when he was struck by a bullet after a gunman opened fire on the crowd from a room on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Robinson’s sister, Meghan Ervin, posted about the news of her brother’s death on Facebook Monday morning:

The mass shooting in Vegas took a life from me and my family. Took my baby brother! My best friend! I can’t even breath right now my body is so numb! I feel like this is a horrible nightmare. He was the best uncle, brother, son, companion/boyfriend anyone could ask for. I honestly feel lost. He was so happy and an amazing man in his life! I will never understand this…

According to a GoFundMe page established by St. George resident Valerie Alvey to raise funds to cover Robinson’s funeral and medical expenses, Robinson loved to cook, entertain, run marathons, travel, go camping, boating and the outdoors.

By Monday evening, Robinson’s GoFundMe page had garnered $5,485 by 117 people.

“He is an amazing example to all and brought so much light to those he came in contact with,” the GoFundMePage reads. “He accomplished so much in such a short time and touched the lives of so many.”

