St. George woman, 2 friends survive Las Vegas shooting

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. | AP Photo by John Locher, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Karen Larsen, her sister and a friend were enjoying a Jason Aldean concert Sunday night when they heard popping sounds.

Read more: Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 50-plus, wounds more than 200

Larsen, 59, from Clinton, Utah, her sister from Murray and friend from St. George were about 20 yards from the stage, according to a report from KSL News.

“It sounded like a string of fireworks going off,” Larsen said. “Everybody kind of looked around and said, ‘It’s just fireworks.'”

She said the concert continued but people started realizing it was not fireworks.

“Everybody just hit the ground,” she said. “As as we did, we saw bullets hitting the ground like 10 feet away from us, like kicking up dust. … Everybody said, ‘Just get down, get down.’ We did.”

She said the shooting stopped for a time but then resumed.

“They kept telling us to stay down but it was too scary. You just wanted to run away. So we got up and ran.”

Read the full story here: KSL News.

Written by LINDA WILLIAMS, KSL.com

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 KSL.com