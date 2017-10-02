Sept. 23, 1962 — Sept. 26, 2017

David Bennett Cohen, M.D., PC, died suddenly on Sept. 26, 2017, at the age of 55. Previous to his untimely death he had suffered for four years from neurological complications associated with radical neck surgery in 2013.

David was born on Sept. 23, 1962, in Schenectady, New York, and was the second son and fourth child of 10 children to Irving Harold Cohen and Louise Bennett Cohen. He graduated from Schalmont High School in Duanesburg, New York; received a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from BYU in 1984; received medical degrees with honors from the University of Utah in 1988 and from the Jules Stein Eye Institute at UCLA in 1992.

During his professional medical career he received recognition and presented numerous professional papers within the optometric and ophthalmological societies of Utah and California. In 1997 he established and owned the Zion Eye Institute of St George and served there as its chief surgeon and medical director from 1997- 2009. In 2001 – 2010 he established and served as medical director of Clear Vision Laser Center in Las Vegas. In 2008 he was selected by Consumers Research Council of America as a top ophthalmologist. By the time of his retirement in 2009, he had completed over 30,000 eye surgeries and laser treatments.

David ranked as a major in the United States Air Force and served as chief of ophthalmology at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada, from 1994-1996.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a high priest in the Las Vegas Town Center Ward. He served a two-year full-time mission for the church in Osaka, Japan. David loved the gospel and the scriptures and devoted much scholarly study, particularly of the Old Testament in the original Hebrew. In addition to several ophthalmological publications, he also authored spiritual books: “The Adamic Language,” “Calendar; The True Bible Code” and “Spiritual Vision.”

He is survived by his mother, Louise Bennett Watkins of St. George, two brothers, Jared (Kati-Susanna) of Helsinki, Finland, Daniel (Penny) of Heber; and by sisters Emily Ruth Blades of Salt Lake City; Jacqueline Anderson (Richard) of Indianapolis, Indiana; Dr. Carolyn Lewis, (Thomas) of Ada, Oklahoma; Mary Heather Blackmon of Denver, Colorado; Connie Adams of St. George; Elizabeth Hurst, (Jared) of St. George, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Irving Cohen and a sister, Diana Christensen.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral services.

Interment will be Thursday in the Tonaquint Cemetery St. George.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.