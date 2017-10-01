12-year-old boy crossing I-15 struck by vehicle, killed immediately

Police close down a portion of Interstate 15 after a 12-year-old boy was struck while crossing the interstate Sunday evening, Cedar City, Utah, Oct. 1, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Sunday night as he was crossing Interstate 15 in Iron County, according to state troopers.

The driver was headed north at about 7:50 p.m. when the accident occurred near milepost 57. The driver did not see the boy crossing the highway, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Ryan Bauer said.

The boy was killed immediately on impact.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs on the part of the driver were a factor. Speed has also been ruled out.

“It was really dark where he was and the time and he was wearing dark clothes, so the driver just didn’t see him,” Bauer said.

Shortly after police were dispatched to the scene, the parents, who were unaware of what had happened, called in to dispatch to report their son missing and request help from law enforcement to find him.

Troopers do not know why the boy was walking on the freeway and are still trying to piece together the events of the night, the sergeant said. The incident remains under investigation.

The boy and his parents, residents of Gilbert, Arizona, had been staying with relatives living in Cedar City previous to Sunday night’s incident. The family came together this week to say their last goodbyes to their grandmother, a resident in Brookdale, a senior living and memory care facility on Regency Road near the interstate.

“The parents have a lot of family support around them because they were all here for the grandmother,” Bauer said.

The female driver reported no injuries. However, the vehicle sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.

