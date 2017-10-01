No. 10 Cal Baptist ends DSU’s 22-game win streak in 2OTs

Dixie State University vs. California Baptist University, Men Soccer, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – In a battle of unbeaten PacWest teams Saturday night, it was the Dixie State Trailblazers who came up short at Legend Solar Stadium when Cal Baptist trickled one past the defense in the second overtime for a 2-1 victory.

The loss snaps a 22-game regular-season win streak by the Blazers.

DSU goalie Zach Nielson blocked a shot attempt by the Lancers. But Abe Placito kicked in the rebound that also ricocheted off a DSU defender, but crossed the end line shortly before it was kicked out, to give the Lancers the win. The shot came with 6:08 remaining in the second overtime.

In the first half, it looked like CBU was in control as the Lancers dominated at the offensive end, outshooting the Trailblazers 12-2.

“We played on our heels in the first half,” Dixie State head coach Jonny Broadhead said. “We kept getting the ball out of our end, but not controlling it once we got it forward.”

The Trailblazers settled down in the second period and formulated several attacks. But the Lancers struck pay dirt first. Aidan Apodaca took a pass at the left wing and poked the ball past Nielson with 66:07 gone.

“Bryan (Baugh) was closing fast,” Broadhead said. “(Apodaca) got rid of it just in time.”

The goal was Apodaca’s 18th of the year. He leads the nation in goals scored. The goal heightened DSU’s urgency and over the next few minutes, the Blazers found themselves mostly on Cal Baptist’s side of the field. In the 73rd minute, Dixie State midfielder Jandir Porta passed the ball to Forward Moises Medina on the left wing. Medina played to the left, crossed over to his right and then hit a beautiful shot from 25-yards out that hit the upper right part of the goal.

Dixie State came close to grabbing a win with two minutes remaining in regulation. Midfielder Gabby Medina took the pass deep in the zone, got past his defender, then got a shot past the CBU goalkeeper that was just wide to the right by one foot.

“That would have completed the comeback,” Broadhead said. “We definitely got their respect tonight.”

The Lancers have had little trouble all season, outscoring their opponents 41-5. Conversely, Dixie State had won their matches with solid defense, outscoring their opponents 14-3, winning four of their matches by shutout. And though it was the defense that reigned Saturday, the final score still favored the nationally-ranked Lancers.

The Trailblazers fall to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the PacWest. Cal Baptist moves to 7-0-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The Trailblazers hope to get back on the winning track next Saturday when they begin a four-match road trip at Notre Dame de Namur in Belmont, Calif. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

Women’s soccer

Cal Baptist 4, Dixie State 1

The Dixie State women’s soccer team suffered its second consecutive loss by dropping its match against visiting Cal Baptist Saturday. The Lancers avenged last year’s late-season loss to DSU that knocked them from the PacWest season championship and cost them a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Lancers scored their first goal early in the match and took that lead into halftime. They then scored in the first two minutes of the second half.

The Trailblazers got on the board 10 minutes later when Jamie Iurato got her first goal of the year off an assist by Montana Hadley. But just as DSU could find any momentum, the Lancers quickly scored their third goal less than a minute later.

Cal Baptist added an insurance goal with about 10 minutes to play.

Dixie State falls to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the PacWest. Cal Baptist improves to 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the PacWest. The Blazers will travel to Notre Dame de Namur for their next match on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for noon (Pacific Time).

