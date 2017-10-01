UPDATED: Traffic advisory: I-15 northbound lanes closed at milepost 57

Traffic is backed up near milepost 57 on Interstate 15, Iron County, Utah, Oct. 1, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, Cedar City News / St. George News

UPDATE Oct. 1, 9:30 p.m. St. George News has confirmed that the incident that led to the closure was an auto accident involving a juvenile pedestrian. St. George News will continue to follow this story.

CEDAR CITY — The northbound lanes of Interstate 15 are temporarily closed at milepost 57 due to a traffic incident in the area as of 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists to use an alternate route as traffic is backing up behind the incident. St. George News reporter Tracie Sullivan said northbound traffic is currently getting off the interstate at Exit 57 and being routed through Cedar City.

The UDOT traffic website estimates delays of 5-15 minutes for drivers taking alternative routes.

Officials from Utah Highway Patrol told St. George News the situation is fluid and the area may be closed for a while.

The incident is estimated to be cleared within four hours, according to a traffic update posted on the UDOT website at 8:15 p.m.

Cedar City News / St. George News reporter Tracie Sullivan contributed to this report.

