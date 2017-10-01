Arrowhead Gallery announces 2 painters as October featured artists; reception set

L-R: "Explosion" by John Mangels and "Blue Iris" by Barbara Marchant, locations and dates not specified | Images courtesy of Arrowhead Gallery, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Arrowhead Gallery has announced John Mangels and Barbara Marchant as their featured artists for October. Their works, including a number of new pieces, will be shown throughout the month at the gallery, located at 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George.

Guests are also invited to join Mangels and Marchant for an artists’ reception at the gallery Oct. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

About the artists

John Mangels

Mangels began his artistic journey in 2007 when he moved to St. George. He began taking drawing and watercolor classes from local artists and workshops from regional and national artists. He then added pastels and acrylics.

His goal as a painter is to translate the beauty of the red rock into paintings that will inspire others to appreciate the beauty that surrounds St. George. The artist’s style evolved into “abstract realism” after he fell in love with the “California style” of watercolor painting.

“My art is a journey, and it will continue to evolve,” Mangels said.

Barbara Marchant

Marchant’s love of nature and the desire to paint beautiful pictures began early in her life. Her eye was always drawn to scenic splendor. Marchant began painting in high school and minored in art at Brigham Young University. After graduation, she married, had eight children and taught house design at Southern Utah University.

While working at the university she was able to reenter the art world by taking numerous classes and later, many workshops. In her paintings, Marchant tries to convey the sense of beauty and excitement she felt at the moment she saw the scene.

The Arrowhead Gallery showcases artists from the Southern Utah Art Guild. Visit the Southern Utah Art Guild online to learn more about their activities.

Event details

What: Arrowhead Gallery Featured Artist Reception.

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free.

The Arrowhead Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may also visit the gallery online.

