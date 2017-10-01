Here & there: Giving the old one-two punch to disasters

Composite image. Photo by Ronniechua iStock / Getty Images Plus; Photo by stuartmiles99 iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — September 2017 has been the most active on record for the Atlantic hurricane season. Most of Puerto Rico may be without electricity for months. The Guajataca Dam there is failing. Six other Caribbean island nations are in crisis with crumbled infrastructure and power and communications knocked out. Damages in Texas from Harvey alone may be upwards of $180 billion.

And they are still clearing rubble from back-to-back earthquakes in Mexico City.

Things are tough. And we’re not even talking about the geopolitical landscape.

I’m fighting the impulse to morph into Ben Stiller’s paranoid, overvigilant character from the movie “The Royal Tenenbaums.” But if you see me waking my children in the middle of the night for timed fire drills or religiously sleeping in the bunk bed below them, you’ll know I’ve failed.

I don’t think it’s only because I’ve been on the receiving end of a natural disaster before and am acutely aware that when it comes to man versus nature, nature is Muhammad Ali.

No, I think we are all feeling helpless and scared and uncertain.

I wrote back in October 2015 about losing my family home in a large-scale California fire when I was 13. We lost everything but the two family cars and the swimsuits on our backs. We didn’t have a generator. We didn’t have water purification tablets. But we did have food storage for the entire family. And it all burned to the ground. Every last No. 10 can.

But we didn’t really need any of that. We had access to food and safe water and temporary shelter. We did, however, need money.

One thing people found surprising after the fire is that my parents still had to pay the monthly mortgage on our house … the house that was now nothing more than two smoke-stained brick chimney stacks and shin-high ashes.

My mom still carried a balance on a department store credit card for clothes we no longer had.

Our disaster was localized enough that family, friends and neighborhood businesses could help us financially. My out-of-state grandfather gifted us $5,000. Family friends let us live in their vacant house for the summer. What was then Robinsons-May department store issued everyone in my family a $100 gift card. The Red Cross pitched in, too.

It all made surviving our disaster, well, survivable.

That’s not always the case. Some disasters are too expansive. Some are too remote. Some are too severe.

I heard a radio news interview of a Puerto Rican woman last Friday. No electricity, she said, means no credit cards and no ATM withdrawals. She told the reporter she is living on her last $20 in cash and doesn’t know how she’ll survive.

Yet, I still heard resolve in her voice. That resolve has reverberated in me for more than a week.

Will I have it in the wake of a natural disaster? Or, more importantly, will I have my resolve before it hits?

Noah didn’t build the ark when it was raining. He built it when the skies were clear and the ground was dry. Whether you believe the story is fact or fiction, its lesson carries weight: prepare now.

Even though you have work to do, kids to feed, homework to help with, lawns to mow and pets to walk, prepare now.

Be prepared. Have a plan. Let the next disaster be Frazier. We’ll be Ali.

Kat Dayton is a columnist for St. George News, any opinions given are her own and not representative of St. George News.

Email: katdayton@gmail.com | news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews