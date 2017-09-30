Dixie State spikers overwhelm visiting Dominican

Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
ST. GEORGE – Dixie State posted its second three-game Pacific West Conference sweep in less than 24 hours as the Trailblazers defeated Dominican University, 3-0, Saturday afternoon at the DSU Student Activities Center.
The Trailblazers (5-8/3-2 PacWest) closed the first stanza with a 13-5 run to turn a 12-9 score into a 25-14 opening set win. DSU slipped by the Penguins (3-9/2-2 PacWest) to take the second set by a 25-22 count, then pulled away from DUC in the deciding third frame to complete the sweep with a 25-19 result.
A night after posting a season-high hitting percentage, Dixie State bettered it by a full 20 points as the Trailblazers hit an even .300 in the match, including a .438 clip in the opening set. Sophomore Lauren Gammell (Spanish Fork, Utah/Spanish Fork HS) collected game-highs of 12 kills and four total blocks, while junior Kayla Chapman (Fullerton, Calif./Troy HS) hit .647 on her way to 11 kills, which was one off of her career-high of 12 set last season vs. Dominican (11/5/16). Freshman Jordyn Nelson (Phoenix, Ariz./Greenway HS) posted a double-double with 19 assists and 10 digs to with a career-high four aces.
DSU’s defense limited Dominican to a .145 hitting percentage as three Trailblazers collected double figures in digs, led by juniors Sid Brandon (Bountiful, Utah/Bountiful HS) and Hannan Doonan with 15 and 11, respectively.
Dixie State closes its three-match homestand next Friday night, Oct. 5, when the Trailblazers welcome in Hawai’i Pacific to the DSU SAC. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Dixie State's Jordyn Nelson (1) and Jaclyn Condie (5), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Alexa Goulding (15), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Kaycee Adams (2), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Shannon Sorensen (16), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Sid Brandon (7), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Sid Brandon (7), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Alexa Goulding (15), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Shannon Sorensen (16), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Sid Brandon (7), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Kayla Chapman (3), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Jaclyn Condie (5), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Sid Brandon (7), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Sid Brandon (7), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Brette Barney (10), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Shannon Sorensen (16) and Lauren Gammell (6), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Lauren Gammell (6), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Kaycee Adams (2), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Kaycee Adams (2), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Lauren Gammell (6), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Kayla Chapman (3), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Kaycee Adams (2), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Hannah Doonan (9), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Lauren Gammell (6), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News
Dixie State's Brette Barney (10), Dixie State University vs. Dominican University of California, Volleyball, St. George, UT, Sept. 30, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News