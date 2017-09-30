Dallin Brown steps in at QB, leads PV to blowout win over HHS

ST. GEORGE – Things could not have gone better for the Panthers of Pine View High School Friday night as they walked in and out of Tiger country with a 49-7 blowout.

For two teams that love to run the ball, their philosophies for how to do so are quite different. The Tigers – as expected – were slow, methodical and unchanged when it came to their usage of the clock. The Panthers on the other hand, complete opposite. Don’t let the time of possession statistic deceive, Pine View only needed its 8:45 to put up its seven touchdowns, all with its second-string quarterback, Dallin Brown.

“It’s nice to get back in the winning column,” Pine View assistant coach Ben Meier said. “Our guys had worked hard. The last two weeks were tough losses for us. That was a game we needed to have to win.”

Three turnovers and six penalties filled the stat sheet for Hurricane on a night when no rushing lanes were available. Pine View’s defense had come to play as it allowed the Tigers to cross the 50-yard line only once on offense, which happened to be at the 8:00 mark in the fourth quarter.

“We just took care of their O-line,” Panther defensive end Brooks Maile said. “We just buckled it down and our linebackers took care of the rest. I thought that was some pretty good defense.”

Though the Tigers threw for 58 yards and ran for a 136, most of it came in the latter half of the game.

“They were able to play their positions, play their spots, be aggressive, and make tackles,” Meier said. “We were able to get off the field defensively and get our offense the ball back and let them score – kind of build up momentum for ourselves.”

The Panthers were lights out on offense, producing 367 total yards: 120 through the air and 247 on the ground. With starting QB Ryan Javines out, the Panther offense didn’t miss a beat as Brown stepped in with no hiccups. Brown found the end zone four times with his feet and twice in the air. He had 120 passing yards and 140 rushing yards.

“We came out explosive [and] I felt like our offense clicked and did well,” Brown said. “This is my first time [as] starting quarterback. I trusted my coaches and what they told me all week with the read. I just did what they told me and that’s why I think I had so much success.”

After the Tigers managed to show some offensive spark on their opening drive, all went dark until the fourth quarter. The Panthers, on the other hand, capitalized on nearly every opportunity given to them. Having only to punt three times during the game – most occurring toward the final horn – the Panther offense scored on every possession during its 42-point first half.

Pine View only needed a couple plays to cross the goal line for its first score of the game. Jacob Mpungi, PV’s star running back, set up the score by stiff-arming a Hurricane defender on a 24-yard run. Brown then followed suit with a couple of runs of his own, until he scored the game’s first points with 5:56 left in the first.

Nearly a minute later, The Tigers coughed up the ball on an option play, which brought the Panthers offense again on the field, deep in Hurricane territory. Brown again found the end zone on a 20-yard scramble as he snuck just inside the pylon to make it 14-0.

Pine View, failing to release the throttle, scored four times during the second quarter. Brown’s 55-yard bomb to wideout Michael Moten at the 7:26 mark turned out to be the longest scoring play of the night for the Panthers.

“[Brown] stepped in and did an awesome job tonight,” Meier said. “He was able to hit open receivers when they were open.”

Less than two minutes into the second half, the Panthers scored for the last time at the 10:16 mark, thanks to Brown’s quick and nimble feet. Mpungi, just a play or two before, set up the score after forking out a 50-yard run of his own. Mpungi finished the game with 106 rushing yards on just seven carries.

Hurricane’s crowd finally had something to cheer for after the Tigers burned seven minutes off the clock while marching the length of the field for a Jaron Cordova 12-yard touchdown run with five minutes left.

With this Panther victory, Pine View improves to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in region. Hurricane falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in region.

“We are trying to go 4-0 for the rest of region,” Brown said. “Get the best record we can and hopefully get a good playoff spot and try and go all the way this year.”

Pine View heads back to Panther Stadium for a showdown with the Desert Hills Thunder on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Hurricane heads to Walt Brooks Stadium to face the Flyers of Dixie High on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Friday’s Region 9 results

Pine View 49, Hurricane 7

Dixie 64, Canyon View 0

Cedar 34, Snow Canyon 28 (F/3 OT)

REGION 9 STANDINGS

1. Desert Hills 3-0 (4-2)

1. Dixie 3-0 (6-1)

3. Cedar 3-1 (4-3)

4. Snow Canyon 1-2 (4-2)

4. Pine View 1-2 (4-3)

6. Hurricane 1-3 (2-5)

7. Canyon View 0-4 (0-7)

