Enterprise mayoral candidates talk about city park, passion for community

L-R: 2017 Enterprise mayoral candidates Brandon Humphries and Calvin Barlocker, photos submitted | Composite image by St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After serving the community for over 10 years, Enterprise Mayor Lee Bracken will be retiring this year. Two candidates vying to take his place – Brandon Humphries and Calvin Barlocker – will appear on the ballot for Enterprise voters in the November election.

St. George News asked the candidates to tell voters a little bit about themselves and why they’re running. Following are the candidates’ answers; Humphries’ answers were provided by email and are presented without edit, Barlocker’s answers were provided through telephone interview.

Brandon Humphries

Q: Background and qualifications

I grew up in the small town of Gunlock just south of Enterprise. As a young man, I enjoyed many aspects of growing up in a small town. I rode 4-wheelers on the streets, played night games at the church, and spent many hours with friends and family. I also witnessed on several occasions people who would move to Gunlock to enjoy the small town atmosphere, but soon after moving, wanted to change the small town into the city that they came from.

When I reached the ripe old age of 19, I decided to pursue interests beyond Gunlock’s town limits. My wanderings led me to the metropolis of Enterprise, where I met the love of my life at the sno cone shack by the town square (which is now operated by my children). She, of course, stole my heart, and so did Enterprise.

Now, 22 years into marriage, I am enjoying life with my wife and our five children. We love spending time together working on the ranch, attending ball games together, and volunteering in the community in various capacities. Although we lived in Nevada for a few years, we have always called southern Utah home. Our roots run deep here and we simply couldn’t stay away for long.

I am a local business owner and entrepreneur, which I believe qualifies me to run for mayor in several ways. While I enjoy my cattle operation, my primary business is John’s Septic Service. In this line of work, we take care of people all over southern Utah who experience problems with their septic tanks. Over the years, I have discovered that I am in the business of taking care of political promises, and as a result, I do not make promises unless I intend to follow through with them. In my time as an owner and operator, I’ve learned what it takes to run and lead a business, which I am confident will help me in any elected position.

Q: Why are you running and what do you hope to achieve if you’re elected?

Preserving our small town atmosphere is one of my motivations in running for mayor. I love this community and what it offers to my children now; I would like to see it continue to offer the same opportunities to my grandkids in the future. We as a community have several projects that are currently underway that I will follow through to completion. In addition, I will assist in any project that will continue to allow the residents here the peace and joy that we currently experience. As we look forward to future generations, my goal is to continue to preserve the opportunities available here so all can enjoy the goodness that Enterprise has to offer.

Specific things that I hope to achieve if I am elected include the completion of the new city park and to follow through with the flood control project. I also would like to make it more convenient for community members to dispose of their trash and tree limbs. We also have a dog control problem that I will work to resolve. All in all, it is my hope to improve the quality of life for residents to the extent that I can.

Q: How will you help see the Enterprise Community Park through to completion?

The members of our community are incredible and have contributed an amazing amount of volunteer time and resources. The volunteer spirit in this town runs deep, which is something I am extremely proud and grateful for. As mayor, I want to make sure that the park is financially sound. Working in conjunction with experienced community members, the city council, and government officials, I will strategize and implement ways to locate funding to finish the Enterprise Community Park.

Calvin Barlocker

Q: Background and qualifications

My mother was born in Heber before Enterprise was ever a town. They moved to St. George, and my great grandfather came across in the Mormon Battalion. We’ve got a lot of roots here and a lot of family that live here. My grandmother was a Smoot, so I’m related to all the Smoots and all the Barlockers. My father’s side is all from Switzerland, and on my mother’s side, they’re all from England.

I have run a business in California, so I understand business really well, and I can bring that expertise as the mayor for the city of Enterprise. I owned a chain of insurance agencies with over 150 employees.

Q: Why are you running and what do you hope to achieve if you’re elected?

I love Enterprise. I was born and raised there – went through first grade all the way through high school in Enterprise. I moved away to make a living, and then I moved back a couple years ago, and I want to do what’s best for the city.

I’m willing to do anything I can do to help make Enterprise a great place to live and raise families for generations to come. I’d like it to be a place where you can grow up and learn who you are and what you want out of life.

Q: How will you help see the Enterprise Community Park through to completion?

I’ve donated quite a considerable amount of money for the park to be completed. I’ll make sure it and the community center gets done. I’m involved in it on a weekly basis.

Humphries and Barlocker will appear on the Enterprise ballot in the Nov. 7 municipal election. Polling locations can be found at the Vote Utah website.

