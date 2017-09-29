Masked home intruder threatens Cedar City woman

Stock photo | St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — An 85-year-old Cedar City woman was terrified early Thursday morning, authorities said, when she woke to find a masked intruder in her home.

Cedar City Police were dispatched at around 4:45 a.m. on a report that a masked man had just robbed a home located on the 500 South block of 640 West.

Dispatch call notes show the man used an open window to get inside the residence, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

The woman had been asleep when the intruder woke her and demanded she give him the key to a safe located in the home. He threatened to “hurt her” if she didn’t follow his orders, Womack said.

According to the police report, the vault contained some money, coins and a partial prescription of oxycodone.

It is unknown whether the homeowner knew the intruder, but police said it’s unlikely the incident was random since the man appeared to have previous knowledge of the safe.

Authorities considered the incident a robbery rather than a home invasion due to the threats the suspect made to the the homeowner, Womack said.

The woman was not able to provide police with a detailed description of the suspect other than to say he was wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Authorities could not give any additional information about the alleged robbery as the case remains under investigation.

