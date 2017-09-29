President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University hosts lecture on productivity

R. Wayne Pace will open the series of President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meetings for the fall 2017 semester | Photo of R. Wayne Pace courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — To open the series of President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University meetings for the fall 2017 semester, R. Wayne Pace will present on the five features productive people possess as well as four requirements for getting things done.

The meeting is set for Oct. 2 at noon in Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, located on the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus at 1526 East Medical Center Drive. It is free and open for the public to attend.

Pace will present “How to get things done” using a work perceptions profile and an operating styles profile to help attendees assess their own productivity.

Pace has more than 40 years of teaching and research experience and has served as chairman of communication departments at Parsons College, Fresno State College, University of Montana, University of New Mexico and Brigham Young University. Pace completed his academic career at BYU, retiring as a professor emeritus in organizational leadership.

Pace earned a master’s degree at BYU and a doctorate at Purdue University in communication theory and education, with minor emphases in industrial relations and educational psychology. Previously, he completed a bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah in language arts and taught at Box Elder High School for a year before he went on to complete his advanced studies.

Throughout his career, Pace has founded and served as president of multiple organizations and associations. Additionally, he has been published widely in professional journals and popular magazines and is an author of more than 30 books. In his most recent book, “Easy leadership: Five simple steps successful leaders use to inspire action and passion,” Pace explains how to become a leader by initiating a project. Pace demonstrated the core ideas of “Easy leadership” by guiding the St. George Sandstone Quarry Project, which was sponsored by the Dixie Encampment Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, to completion as the supervisor and coordinator.

The President’s Colleagues of DSU, established more than 20 years ago by Douglas Alder, professor emeritus and former president of Dixie State, is a group of retired professors and other professionals who live mostly in the Washington County area. Alder, who also started DSU’s honors program, organized the group as a way to increase academic activities on campus.

For the next President’s Colleagues meeting, Donald R. Snow will present “The Unrecognized Effects of Mathematics in Our Culture” Nov. 6 at noon.

Event details

What: President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University present R. Wayne Pace, “How to get things done”

When: Oct. 2 at noon

Where: Lecture Hall 156 of Dixie State’s Russell C. Taylor Health Science Center, located on the Dixie Regional Medical Center campus at 1526 East Medical Center Drive

Details: Free and open to the public

