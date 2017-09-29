Police: Driver running red light on Bluff Street leads to collision

ST. GEORGE — A two-car collision left one person with minor injuries Friday evening after a driver went through a red light, police said.

St. George Police responded to the incident involving a white Nissan passenger car and a blue Chevrolet passenger car just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and Bluff Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet was traveling south on Bluff Street as the Nissan was westbound on St. George Boulevard.

“The blue passenger car had a red light and continued through the intersection on the red light as the westbound white passenger car was entering the intersection on a green light,” St. George Police Sgt. Choli Ence said.

As the Chevrolet proceeded through the intersection, Ence said, it struck the Nissan on its passenger side door.

Emergency personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire responded to provide medical evaluation and treatment.

The passenger of the Nissan suffered minor injuries resulting from the car’s airbag deployment, Ence said. No other injuries were reported.

“The driver of the blue passenger car was issued a citation for failure to stop at a traffic control device,” Ence said.

Both cars sustained heavy damage and were towed.

Traffic in the area experienced minor backup around the scene of the crash, and westbound traffic through the intersection was temporarily blocked as the scene was cleared.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

