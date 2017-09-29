Left turn results in three-vehicle crash on Red Hills Parkway

Written by Mori Kessler
September 29, 2017

ST. GEORGE – Multiple individuals were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision in the intersection on the western side of the Red Hills Parkway-Red Cliffs Drive underpass.

Around 3:35 p.m., a green Mazda pickup truck was stopped in the turning lane on Red Cliffs Parkway while the driver was waiting to make a left onto the road connecting to Red Cliffs Parkway. A northeast-bound GMC pickup truck was heading straight through the intersection on a green light, St. George Police Office Dave McDaniel said.

Six people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle collision on Red Hills Parkway near the underpass leading to Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Utah, Sept. 29, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

As the GMC went through the intersection, the Mazda made a left turn in front of it and a collision resulted. The impact of the collision caused the Mazda to spin around as the GMC crashed into a white Ford Focus waiting for the traffic light to change.

Two passengers in the Mazda were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance while the four occupants of the GMC went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time, McDaniel said.

The driver of the Ford Focus appeared unharmed, though the same could not be said for her car or the trucks involved in the collision. Each had to be towed from the scene and displayed varying levels of damage.

Citations are pending as police had yet to interview the individuals who had gone to the hospital, McDaniel said.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply