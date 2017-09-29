Left turn results in three-vehicle crash on Red Hills Parkway

ST. GEORGE – Multiple individuals were transported to the hospital Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision in the intersection on the western side of the Red Hills Parkway-Red Cliffs Drive underpass.

Around 3:35 p.m., a green Mazda pickup truck was stopped in the turning lane on Red Cliffs Parkway while the driver was waiting to make a left onto the road connecting to Red Cliffs Parkway. A northeast-bound GMC pickup truck was heading straight through the intersection on a green light, St. George Police Office Dave McDaniel said.

As the GMC went through the intersection, the Mazda made a left turn in front of it and a collision resulted. The impact of the collision caused the Mazda to spin around as the GMC crashed into a white Ford Focus waiting for the traffic light to change.

Two passengers in the Mazda were taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance while the four occupants of the GMC went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time, McDaniel said.

The driver of the Ford Focus appeared unharmed, though the same could not be said for her car or the trucks involved in the collision. Each had to be towed from the scene and displayed varying levels of damage.

Citations are pending as police had yet to interview the individuals who had gone to the hospital, McDaniel said.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

