‘Trail Hero’ highlights beauty, accessibility of Sand Hollow State Park

An off-roader enjoys the trail system in Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, date not specified | Photo from Trail Hero Facebook page, St. George News

HURRICANE — Access to and awareness of the St. George area’s trail systems will combine with the excitement of off-roading in the 2017 “Trail Hero” trail-ride event, set to kick off Wednesday and run through Oct. 7 at Sand Hollow State Park.

“We are from Southern Utah and want to do everything we can to give back to the community,” said Rich Klein, president of the Trail Hero organization. “We do this by providing motorized off-road access to those less fortunate and by providing all of our events free to the public. We offer free motorized access to veterans and those with special needs.”

This is the second year for the Trail Hero event, which was created to raise awareness for land use through “pushing the boundaries of the rock sports industry,” Klein said. The event features four days of trail rides on approximately 80 trails for stock jeeps, buggies and UTVs.

Throughout the Trail Hero event there will be several themed days and special events, including:

Oct. 4: Special needs access.

Oct. 5: Veterans and active duty access.

Oct. 5: Rock Sports gala at Sand Hollow Resort Clubhouse, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: W.E. ROCK Rock Crawl, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: Closing ceremonies and vendor show at the Hurricane Recreation Center, 2-9 p.m.

Klein said approximately 500 vehicles are registered, with nearly 90 percent of participants from outside Utah. The out-of-town visitors typically stay five or six days, Klein added.

“Sand Hollow State Park is truly a mecca for rock sports enthusiasts. We are so fortunate to have this in our own backyard,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “When you combine this adrenaline-inducing sport with the warm, sunny conditions our area is famous for, you have a can’t-miss event.”

Early registration continues until Oct. 3. The cost is $50 per vehicle, per trail. On-site registration costs $70. Spectators are invited to attend.

Fore more information visit the Trail Hero website.

