Annual Scouting event flies high with pancakes and airplane rides

Sphere One and a local boy scout group are holding their annual fundraiser Sept. 30. The public is welcome to come have breakfast and take a ride on a helicopter or plane, Cedar City, Utah | Photo courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 1865, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – Come Sept. 30, all of Southern Utah is invited to have some fun at the annual Fly-in Breakfast in Cedar City.

The event, sponsored by Cedar City and Sphere One­ Aviation, starts at 8 a.m. and goes to 1 p.m.

Admission is $5 a person and covers the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast that will be cooked by Boy Scout Troop 1865. Besides pancakes, the menu includes eggs and sausage cooked in Dutch ovens, and milk, orange juice and coffee.

There will be a static aviation show with a display of planes and helicopters available for viewing.

Syberjet, with headquarters adjacent to the Cedar City Airport, will also be on site to give the public a chance to see the high-tech jets. With a speed cruise of Mach 0.83, these aircraft are considered the world’s fastest and longest-range light business jets.

The public can also enjoy a sightseeing flight for $15.

“The event has grown over the years,” Karl Hugh, a former Cedar City Airport board member, said. “At first it was just the aviation show, and then we started having the Boy Scouts cook breakfast.”

The breakfast is now the Boy Scouts’ annual fundraiser with admission fees all going toward Troop 1865.

In years past, the troop has raised as much as $2,000. The money is used to help fund activities and trips they couldn’t afford otherwise, Scout leader Mike Green said.

“The money allows us to be able to go places that we wouldn’t be able to go to if we didn’t do the fundraiser,” Green said. “Like one year we built canoes that we took to Green River. We had a lot of fun on that trip and there’s been other activities and trips we’ve taken. We’ve also used the money for combined activities with the (LDS) Young Women in our ward. We are very grateful for this opportunity.”

Event details

What: Fly-in Pancake Breakfast

When: Sept 30, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Sphere One Aviation, 2277 Kittyhawk Drive

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @tracie_sullivan

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.