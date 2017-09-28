St. George man admits to burglarizing 10-15 vehicles in Little Valley area, among other crimes

St. George Police investigate crime scene, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 24-year-old man, who was arrested in St. George four times in eight days on a variety of charges, allegedly told police he had burglarized approximately 10-15 vehicles in the Little Valley area of St. George.

The St. George Police Department received numerous reports of residential and vehicle burglaries in the Little Valley area on Sept. 10.

During one of the residential burglaries, Kenneth Cole and Rolex watches valued at $14,640 had been reported stolen, according to a probable cause statement filed by St. George Police in support of the arrest. A suitcase, luggage bag, jewelry box and knife were stolen from inside a second home.

Another man reported that his wallet had been stolen out of his vehicle and that his stolen credit card had been fraudulently used multiple times to make purchases, the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. Within hours of the vehicle burglary, charges totaling $532.66 made at a Chevron gas station, Walmart and Mike’s Smoke Shop were racked up on the man’s credit card.

Because identification must be shown to make a purchase at the smoke shop, authorities were able to identify the vehicle burglary suspect as Colton Lee Vincent, of St. George, according to the statement, which noted Vincent was also captured on surveillance footage using the stolen credit card.

When police interviewed Vincent Sept. 12, he denied the allegations and asked for his lawyer, the report states. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

En route to the jail, Vincent reportedly began talking to the arresting officer, saying, “I found the card at the gas station,” according to the statement. During a search at the jail, officials found Suboxone patches – a prescription narcotic used to treat pain as well as drug addiction – in Vincent’s underwear.

Vincent was formally charged Sept. 12 with a third-degree felony count of unlawful acquisition of a finance card; a class A misdemeanor count of fraudulently using a finance card for goods; along with a class B misdemeanor count for possession of a controlled substance. He was subsequently released from jail Sept. 15 on $7,630 bail pending trial.

Following Vincent’s Sept. 12 arrest, authorities searched property that Vincent had left at a family member’s home.

During that search, officers located several containers of marijuana, a bottle containing oxycodone and morphine pills, two packages of Suboxone, along with a bong and a digital scale, according to court documents. Authorities also searched a footlocker belonging to Vincent and allegedly found the stolen Kenneth Cole and Rolex watches.

Days later, on the evening of Sept. 17, officers were dispatched on report of a suspicious man who was looking over a wall into the backyard of a St. George residence. Officers on scene spotted a man – later identified as Vincent – running out of the back of the residence, according to the probable cause statement.

Several officers on scene told Vincent to stop, but he continued running until he was captured on foot, the report states. Officers allegedly located methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia in Vincent’s possession.

Vincent was, again, arrested Sept. 17 and charged with three class A misdemeanor counts of drug possession and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement; along with a class B misdemeanor count for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail Sept. 18 on $6,550 bail pending trial.

Upon further investigation, police questioned Vincent about the stolen watches midday Sept. 19. Vincent allegedly told police the footlocker was his and that no one else had access to it but denied stealing the watches, according to police.

“He said he did not commit the burglary, stating he does not burglarize in his neighborhood,” the officer wrote in the statement. “He would not answer where he got the watches (and) requested an attorney.”

Vincent was arrested a third time Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property in relation to the stolen watches. He was released from jail the same day on $10,000 bail pending trial.

Later that evening, authorities served a search warrant on Vincent’s residence on the 1600 East block of 2400 South to recover stolen property from two Sept. 10 residential burglaries. Vincent was home at the time and was questioned by police.

“Colton (Vincent) admitted to burglarizing both houses,” the officer stated. “He said both times the garage door was open. He went in the garages, looked through the garage, entered both cars and looked through them. He then entered both houses and stole items.”

Vincent walked police through his house during the service of the search warrant and pointed out several stolen items, according to the report.

“He stated he burglarized approximately 10-15 vehicles in the Little Valley area of St. George City,” the arresting officer stated. “… (Vincent) said he committed the burglaries because he recently did methamphetamine and it changed him as a person.”

While searching Vincent’s home, police reportedly found marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia, the report states, noting that Vincent told police he “was mostly into marijuana.”

Vincent was subsequently arrested a fourth time. Prior to being booked into jail, Vincent consented to being driven around St. George to point out areas where he committed vehicle burglaries, according to court documents.

Vincent was charged Sept. 19 with two second-degree felony counts of burglary of a dwelling; two class A misdemeanor counts of burglary of a vehicle; along with three class B misdemeanor counts of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was additionally charged with two third-degree felony counts of drug possession, along with class A misdemeanor drug possession and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia for the drugs allegedly found with his property Sept. 12.

Following his fourth arrest, Vincent’s bond was revoked. He is scheduled for a revocation of bond hearing Oct. 12 before 5th District Judge John Walton.

As this report publishes, Vincent remains in custody.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

