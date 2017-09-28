TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Sept. 29- Oct. 1
Fall/Halloween activities
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 South Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch Opening Day | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.
Art
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: University Boulevard to the Southern Utah Museum of Art on 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Connecting Paths Photo Exhibit Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Center for the Arts, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Art and the National Parks | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: The Beverley Center for the Arts, 300 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theater, 200 W. College Ave., Cedar City
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Utah Symphony | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8 p.m. | “Mamma Mia” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Chris Brubek and Triple Play | Admission: $30-$35 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | “Shrek” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | John Denver Tribute | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | LiVe Well Health Fair | Admission: Free; some services may vary | Location: 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-10 p.m. | Red Sky Rally | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Regional Airport, 2560 Aviation Way, Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Dixie Elks Lodge Show and Shine and Pancake Breakfast | Admission: Free; breakfast, $6 | Location: Dixie Elks Lodge, 630 W. 1250 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Carmel Mountain Show and Shine | Admission: Free | Location: Thunderbird Restaurant, Mount Carmel Junction.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. | Crossroads of the West Gunshow | Admission: $8 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Carolyn Murset | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Campfire Concerts in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar Canyon Nature Park, Highway 14.
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock LIVE: The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. | Zion Canyon Music Festival | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 West Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Mike and Elaine | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. MST | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 pm. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | CZ USA Iron Sights Nationals | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset Nature Sketch | Admission: Free; registration is required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255.
- Friday, 7 p.m. PDT | Glow in the Dark Run | Admission: $30-$100 | Location: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road, Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, all day | National Public Lands Day | Admission: Free; volunteer service | Location: Various public land use areas.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Footsteps for Fertility Fun Run | Admission: $40 | Location: Cottonwood Cove Park, 1027 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Out of the Darkness Walk St. George | Admission: Donations | Location: Highland Park, 1250 Highland Parkway, Washington City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
