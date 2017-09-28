TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | Sept. 29- Oct. 1

Fall/Halloween activities

Friday-Saturday, times vary | Staheli Farm Fall Season | Admission: Varies per attraction | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 South Washington Fields Road, Washington City.

Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $12-$15 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.

Saturday, 10 a.m. | Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch Opening Day | Admission: Free; activities vary | Location: Robinson Family Pumpkin Patch, 1450 W. Industrial Road, Cedar City.

Art

Education/enlightenment

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Art and the National Parks | Admission: Free | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 pm. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

