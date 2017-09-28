Nearly 600 to compete in largest practical shooting competition in the country

Shoot competition logo over background of guests at the Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, Washington City, Utah, dates not specified | Images courtesy of the Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Hundreds of competitors are expected to come to Southern Utah to take part in the “CZ USA Iron Sights Nationals,” the largest practical shooting competition in the country, according to a media statement from event organizers. The main competition will take place over the weekend at the Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range in Washington City.

“Practical shooting tests competitors in as close to a real-world test as we can create. It’s fun to participate in and fun to watch,” said match director Ken Nelson. “We’d love our Southern Utah neighbors to come watch the match. It’s free – just bring ear muffs and sunglasses.”

Competitors who possess the rare firearms skill of combining speed with accuracy will take part in 18 stages during the event. The main competition takes place Friday through Sunday.

“This event attracts global competitors because they want to test themselves against the best in the sport,” Nelson said. “People like coming to Nationals when we host it because our range is excellent, we have a reputation for putting on great events, and many also use the trip to explore our region.”

Nelson said he expects nearly 600 participants, with an estimated 95 percent from out of town.

Event details

What: CZ USA Iron Sights Nationals.

When: Friday-Sunday, times vary.

Where: Southern Utah Practical Shooting Range, 1134 S. Regional Park Road, Washington City.

Admission: Spectators free.

