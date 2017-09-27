Dec. 9, 1964 — Sept. 24, 2017

Troy Lee Maxwell, 52, unexpectedly passed from this Earth on Sept. 24, 2017 in Washington, Utah. Troy was born on Dec. 9, 1964, in Cedar City, Utah, to Gail and Judy Maxwell; they later moved to St. George.

He attended Dixie High School, where his competitiveness came out in the sports he played and loved, such as tennis and golf. Growing up, Troy was an Eagle Scout, earned 11 palms and his silver beaver. At 19, he went on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served honorably in Mexico and Texas.

Upon return he then attended Dixie College where he met the love of his life, Gretchen. Troy and Gretchen dated, fell in love and were sealed for time and all eternity. They had six wonderful children and nine beautiful grandchildren whom he loved, supported and adored.

Troy was a plasterer by trade and a business owner where he perfected his craft over 30-plus years. Throughout his life Troy continued to have an active role in the LDS church and in scouting. He loved and supported the youth in many of their endeavors. He helped numerous young men achieve the rank of eagle.

We will always remember his humor, his kindness and the zeal in which he loved and served. We will never forget you Troy as you move on from this Earth to be with our loving brother Jesus Christ and our Father in heaven.

Troy is survived by his wife, Gretchen Maxwell; children: Britni (David) Lafaele and their four children, Cassidy (Shawn) Marshall and their five children, Malcolm (Felicia) Maxwell, Alexa Maxwell, Kelsey Maxwell and Marshall Maxwell; parents, Gail and Judy Maxwell; siblings: Todd (Kim) Maxwell, Danette (Beau) Clements, Dana (Kavis) Elzy, Traver (Emily) Maxwell, Trent (Tiffini) Maxwell and Devyn (Michael) Vasquez.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Washington LDS Stake Center, 446 East Magnum Road, Washington, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.