March 16, 1929 — Sept. 24, 2017

Paul Melvin Densley, age 88, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed from this earthly realm Sept. 24. He is now free to be pilot of the skies.

Dad was born March 16, 1929, in Salt Lake City to William Melvin and DeVone Olaine Densley. He married the love of his life and childhood sweetheart on Aug. 7, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and mom were raised in Salt Lake City and when married moved to Bountiful. There they raised a family and had many friends and associations that have lasted a lifetime.

Dad passed away at dawn Sept. 24 in St. George among the beautiful red hills that he so dearly loved.

Dad graduated from South High School in 1946 and went on to study at the University of Utah.

Dad had many hobbies and interests, boating at Lake Powell (before it was a destination), collecting rocks and arrowheads, restoring cars, building and flying radio controlled airplanes, anything military and of course his love of flying and his airplanes. Dad was an active and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was giving of his time and his resources to help those in need.

He is survived by his wife, Leanore; children and their spouses: Jeff (Thim) Densley, Scott (Patti) Densley, Susan (Gary) Westfall, Bill (Cheryl) Densley, Annette (Marty) Molnar and John (Gretchen) Densley; along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Leeds LDS 1st Ward, 75 N. Main St., Leeds, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Pine View Mortuary online.