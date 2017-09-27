2 go to hospital following vehicle collision

ST. GEORGE – A vehicle collision at the intersection of 100 South and 300 West resulted in two people being taken to the hospital Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. when a 1993 Toyota Corolla northbound on 300 West entered the intersection and hit an eastbound 2001 Volkswagen Beetle, St. George Police Capt. Mike Giles said.

The driver of the Corolla had stopped at a stopped sign, yet when she entered the intersection she did not see the oncoming Beetle to her left, Giles said.

Both vehicles sustained physical damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver of the Corolla was taken to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance, as was one person from the Beetle.

The extent of any injuries received in the collision could not be confirmed.

Citations related to the incident are pending as police review the details of the crash, Giles said.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

