Letter to the Editor: What defines a Democrat?

OPINION — Just look at the diversity of groups that make up the Democratic Party: LGBT, BLM, NAACP, unions, intellectuals, socialists, feminists, Muslims, Hispanics , millennials, Hollywood and the commercial media (owned by Hollywood).
This array of groups has no ideology in common, no cohesive beliefs. They come together for political power to advance their unique but narrow agenda. The glue that holds them together is the need for votes.
The practice of subgroups uniting together is called identity politics. It requires no philosophical commonality. If you are black or gay or feminist you are a Democrat regardless of political beliefs. Do you think Muslims and feminists share any common beliefs? They just want the pulpit.
Consider the BLM movement, is this any different than the NAACP? Of course black (whatever that means) lives matter but no more than white lives. Should I support a person with black skin over a person with brown or white skin color? If a person with black skin is from India or Fiji, can I still support him or does he need to be of African descent?
Another group in this montage called Democrats is college intellectuals who rely on state legislatures for funding as do public school teachers. This dependence on public funding puts them at odds with fiscally conservative Republicans, they hop on the bandwagon for money.
Union leaders have preyed on American workers and abused their trust. They’ve needed political support and gotten it from the left to enact laws against the right to work. The states where they’ve prevailed are a mess of unfunded obligations and government borrowing.
So, all of these identity groups with a need for power but sharing no political ideology, unite to vote for clout in order to advance their separate interests.
These diverse parts of the Democratic Party seem to share one common thread, the practice of fiscal irresponsibility. Show me a state or municipality that is blue that is unencumbered by debt. The practice of buying votes for entitlements is expensive. Raising taxes is political suicide, this is the Democratic dilemma.
All this begs the question: Who leads the Democratic Party right now and where will they drive this bus of strange bedfellows? I’m waiting.
Submitted by CRAIG DAVIS, Washington City
3 Comments
Craig, thank you, I was a Democrat for many years until serving in the military, and there I learned that they (liberal democrats) stand against everything our forefathers were for, and they never support or fight for their country, only whine and complain about everything, and make every effort to destroy America, and yet they speak with Free Speech against America under the very constitution that they hope to get rid of. They want to abolish history, the constitution, moral integrity and are complete Hippocrates in every way!
What a ridiculous premise. What do Democrats stand for? The anti-Reagan idea that we can accomplish great things together through government. Sure, there are many things that government should stay out of, but some great things are only possible through combined public effort. You call it buying votes. I call it funding the important roles that government has to fill.
I could just as easily say that Republicans are buying your votes through tax cuts at the expense of vital programs and our deficit. (Ever notice how the deficit only matters when Democrats are in power? Remember when there was a budget surplus during the Clinton administration and conservatives successfully argued for a tax cut, saying it was wrong for the government to hold onto that money?)
Democrats believe in the Constitution. Its preamble states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” All of these things require government agencies to carry out. Many of the groups that you deride are striving for justice and at really no expense to you. When did conservatives become so fragile that they can’t bear the least degree of criticism? “Ooooh, someone is protesting peacefully during the anthem. They should lose their jobs.”
You also seem to obliquely make the case that the Republican Party has a unifying theme. Maybe it’s less government, which would be great, except you are more than happy to step in to restrict rights when they disagree with your narrow religious beliefs. More and more, the real unifying theme is “liberal tears”. As Trump illustrates over and over, the deciding factor as to whether something is good or bad is, “Does it make liberals sad?” How pathetic.
I guess I should give you credit for one thing. I’m impressed that you didn’t call it the “Democrat Party.” That’s a joke that never gets old.
The “practice of subgroups uniting together” isn’t called identity politics as the author states but is better labeled a coalition or coalition building. A coalition is defined as ”
an alliance for combined action, especially a temporary alliance of political parties forming a government or of states”.
Identity Politics had a specific meaning before pundits on the right started using it pejoratively. The current meaning, in its pejorative sense, is quite opposite of what the author states. It generally means “a tendency for people of a particular religion, race, social background, etc., to form exclusive political alliances, moving away from traditional broad-based party politics.”. Its not, in this sense, uniting without shared political belief, but actually dividing into subgroups, normally of protected classes as outlined in civil rights laws.
But the historic use of the term digs deeper into the experiences of historically oppressed groups in this country. The concept grew out of the civil rights movement and truly started gaining traction when black women began politically organising in the 70s (as a rough outline of its history). The very criticisms of it today lend credence to its basic principles, ie how certain groups are consistently dehumanized and oppressed, by American society.
Identity politics seems to be the core of the author’s argument so it seems fair to highlight how inaccurate their definition is.