March 25, 1922 — Sept. 24, 2017

Leo (Lee) Francis St. John, 95, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at his home surrounded by family. He was born March 25, 1922, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island to Wilfred and Delia St. John. He married Neva Cravins April 14, 1950. He later married Connie Swift in 2000.

Lee was a WWII Navy veteran and went to school to become a mechanical engineer and worked for Hercules. He was trained as a deep sea diver and loved swimming.

Lee lived in many different places and had the opportunity to travel a lot of the world, by which he felt very blessed. His family loved hearing stories of his time in the Navy.

He enjoyed skiing, but his greatest hobby was his plane and flying.

Lee is survived by his wife, Connie St. John of St. George; daughters: Vickie Sorensen of Cedar City, Cindy (Larry) Sellers of Hilo, Hawaii, Leesa (Craig) Stempson of Twin Falls, Idaho, Janet Ancheta of St. George and a son, Shane Swift of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services

Memorial service will be Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at 4 p.m. at the St. John residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.