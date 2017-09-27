Lake Powell’s Wahweap entrances set for repairs, temporary closures

Repairs are set for both Wahweap entrances to Lake Powell, Utah, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. — Wahweap’s two entrance stations at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will be undergoing repair for at least the next four weeks, beginning Oct. 2, the National Park Service announced this week. While one is closed for repairs, the other will be used for entering and exiting the Wahweap area of Lake Powell.

The entrance stations are located about 3 miles apart on U.S. Route 89. The park service appreciates the public’s patience while these improvements in visitor services are completed, Mary Plumb, public information officer, said in the announcement.

Beginning Oct. 2, the north entrance station will be closed for at least three weeks. During that time, ingress and egress will be available at the south entrance, which is the one closer to Page, Arizona.

After work is completed at the north entrance, it will be reopened and the south entrance, which is closer to Greenehaven, Arizona, will be closed for repairs.

After work is completed at both Wahweap entrance stations, the north entrance will be closed for the season and all access will be via the south entrance.

